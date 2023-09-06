The Canberra Raiders are launching an air raid on Newcastle to give themselves the best possible chance of an elimination finals ambush of the high-flying Knights.
They've chartered flights to the Steel City, which will not only give them the best possible chance of beating the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, but also to be ready for a semi-final the following week if they win.
The Raiders will fly up following Saturday's captain's run at their Braddon HQ and then jet back immediately after the game on Sunday night.
That will save them an arduous 10-hour return bus trip to the Hunter Valley and back.
It not only meant they'll arrive in Newcastle fresher, but allow them to spend Monday focussing on recovery rather than the travel home.
Raiders star Jack Wighton was confident the Green Machine could pull off what would be an historic win.
The Knights go into the clash as the form side of the NRL, having won their past nine games - including a 28-6 victory over the Raiders at Canberra Stadium in round 22.
In contrast, the Raiders have won only two of their past seven games to limp into the finals.
"Always confident. If you're on the field you can win. It doesn't matter. It's a tough game and a tough season, but anything can happen - you've seen it this year," Wighton said.
"We're excited. We'll go up there and accept the challenge."
The Knights have been further bolstered by the return from injury of star fullback Kalyn Ponga (shoulder) and halfback Jackson Hastings (ankle) - two of their key players.
Canberra have been hit by injury and suspension at the wrong time of year - losing enforcer Josh Papali'i (biceps) and Sebastian Kris (suspension) for the rest of the season, while Corey Horsburgh (suspension) will only be available if they make the NRL grand final.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
It's led to a backline reshuffle, along with a young forward pack alongside Mal Meninga medallist Joe Tapine.
Wighton, who's been shifted into the centres for the past two Raiders games, said the entire team would need to do their job if they wanted to continue to the second week of the finals - where they'll face the loser between Penrith and the New Zealand Warriors.
He pointed to Hastings and five-eighth Tyson Gamble as the Knights' keys.
"Everyone has to be on their job. It has to be an 80-minute performance," Wighton said.
"Their halves have been key and their big boys are backing them up. Just everyone doing their little thing and their job."
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Jack Wighton, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Ata Mariota, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Hohepa Puru. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Trey Mooney. Reserves: 18. Jarrod Croker (c), 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Danny Levi, 21. Ethan Strange, 22. Xavier Savage.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga (c), 2. Dominic Young, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell (c), 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Daniel Saifiti, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Mat Croker. Reserves: 18. Adam Clune, 19. Lachlan Miller, 20. Dylan Lucas, 21. Enari Tuala, 22. Brodie Jones.
