Canberra charities will have the chance to share in more than $50,000 as part of an innovative race at Thoroughbred Park.
The new event, named the Canberra Community Chest, will partner 12 charities with the 12 horses contesting the event, with the organisations to share in the prize money won by their respective runners.
An independent panel will select 11 of the charities, with the Canberra community to vote on the 12th.
The race will be run as an open handicap over 1400 metres and boast a total prize pool of $250,000.
Keith Dryden has already declared stable star Handle The Truth will line up for the final race of his career in the Canberra Community Chest and officials are confident a quality field will travel to Canberra for the feature race.
Once the field is confirmed, the 12 charity partners will attend a black tie event to select their horse.
The race is loosely modelled on Sydney's Golden Eagle, where 10 per cent of prize money is donated to a charity of the owner's choosing.
Canberra Race Club chief executive Darren Pearce has placed a clear focus on strengthening his organisation's ties with the community since starting in the job last year.
The latest initiative, he said, is a desire to give back to the organisations who ensure the ACT remains a great place to live.
"Racing people are generous and love helping the community," Pearce said. "This race day brings the community and racing together in a new and exciting way."
"We are dedicated to being a force for good within the Canberra community and this is a great opportunity to give back through a top quality race day and event showcasing the best of regional produce and hospitality."
"It will be a true celebration of Canberra with purpose, for our community."
The $250,000 race is a key plank in a revamped spring racing season in Canberra. A contest for fillies and mares named after Nick Olive's Group One winner and Caulfield Cup Cup runner up Single Gaze will also be held on the same day.
Thoroughbred Park will also host two Saturday race days in an effort to attract a wider audience.
The Hops and Hooves Festival will be held on September 23 with a host of craft beers and distilleries setting up stalls.
The city will also host a Melbourne Cup race day on Tuesday, November 7, before the new Canberra Community Chest on Saturday, November 25.
"It is pivotal for us to be at the forefront of Canberra's mind in the Spring, a season synonymous with Thoroughbred racing." Canberra Racing Club Chief Executive Darren Pearce said.
"It is a brilliant time of year in the nation's capital and we're excited to provide the Canberra community with another wonderful opportunity to enjoy top-class racing with purpose."
