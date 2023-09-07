The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Thoroughbred Park launches new charity race, Canberra Community Chest

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra charities will have the chance to share in more than $50,000 as part of an innovative race at Thoroughbred Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.