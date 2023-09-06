Daunting. That's how James Schiller feels about being parachuted onto the Canberra Raiders wing for their elimination final against a red-hot Newcastle.
But he also takes it as a vote of confidence from the Raiders coaching staff, led by Ricky Stuart, to have the faith to pick him for the must-win clash at Newcastle on Sunday.
Sebastian Kris's massive five-game ban opened the door for Schiller's recall on the left wing.
It'll be his fourth NRL game of the season and his first start since the Green Machine's round four loss to the Knights in Newcastle, but he did come off the bench in the win over Canterbury in round 25.
Now he'll take on the Knights again, with the home side going into the knockout final off the back of a nine-game winning streak.
It's Schiller's NSW Cup form that's earned him the recall - having scored a double in the Raiders' semi-final win over the Blacktown Workers on Saturday, taking his total to four tries in his past five NSW Cup games.
"It's a bit daunting and that. I'm sort of just getting, not thrown in at the last minute, but obviously having come off the back of Cup and finals now and straight into that wing spot, it's a bit nerve-wracking," Schiller said.
"But I've got to take it as a compliment. [Raiders coach Ricky Stuart]'s not the only one who had an opinion on whether I play or not so I've got the confidence and the back-up of a lot of the team and staff.
"It's a massive compliment and a giant confidence boost as well for me."
It'll see him take on his cousin Jack Hetherington for the second time in their short careers.
They share Raiders legend Brett Mullins as their uncle.
"I'm pretty sure he folded me on my first run last game so I don't doubt he'll be out to do it again," Schiller said.
"He's like me - we're both competitors. We want to win each tackle, we want to win each game at any cost - we'll do what we need to do for our team first.
"But it will be nice to have a bit of family there. I've got a good support crew and then after the game a catch up.
"It's a very nice thing to have, but unfortunately in rugby league I can't be focusing on that going into the game - I've got to be focusing on he's another player, another competitor and I've got to try and out-man him and out-play him."
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Jack Wighton, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Ata Mariota, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Hohepa Puru. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Trey Mooney. Reserves: 18. Jarrod Croker (c), 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Danny Levi, 21. Ethan Strange, 22. Xavier Savage.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga (c), 2. Dominic Young, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell (c), 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Daniel Saifiti, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Mat Croker. Reserves: 18. Adam Clune, 19. Lachlan Miller, 20. Dylan Lucas, 21. Enari Tuala, 22. Brodie Jones.
