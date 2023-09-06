The Canberra Times
Golden Wattle added to Parliament House native gardens

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 6 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 12:29pm
Speaker Milton Dick plants one of the Golden Wattle. Picture supplied
The first Golden Wattle trees have been planted in the Parliament House native gardens.

