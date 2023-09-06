Golden Wattle added to Parliament House native gardens

The first Golden Wattle trees have been planted in the Parliament House native gardens.
The plantings commemorate the 35th anniversaries of the Golden Wattle being proclaimed as the national floral emblem and the opening of the new Parliament House, which both happened in 1988.
House of Representatives speaker Milton Dick and Senate president Sue Lines did the honours in planting the trees this week.
"The gardens at Parliament House are a truly special place," Ms Lines said.
"Apart from providing lots of great walking paths for visitors, they're an important ecosystem for native birds and insects and I'm really pleased that they now include two Golden Wattles."
Mr Dick said the wattles were "such a special way to celebrate 35 years of Australian Parliament House".
The two Golden Wattle trees are the first of the variety planted in the nine hectares of native gardens at Parliament House.
