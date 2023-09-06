Celebrating campus life at CIT Reid with a special photograph

A CIT Reid photography student has made an impact with an image celebrating campus life.
Heather Hodgson was one of six TAFE students selected from around Australia as finalists in a national photography competition, which "celebrates vocational education through moving photographic depictions of life on campus".
Federal Minister for Skills and Training, Brendan O'Connor hosted the finalists at a gathering at Parliament House on Wendeday afternoon, on what was National TAFE Day.
Minister O'Connor and members of the Australian Education Union announced the winner - culinary and arts student Mei Ho from SuniTAFE Mildura who took a photograph of her fellow cooking students in the kitchen.
Runner-up was Callae Sutton from North Metropolitan TAFE in Perth with his image of students in the campus library.
Heather, meanwhile, also a mum-of-four, took her photograph of Grace a fellow CIT student, sewing in the Textiles and Fashion Design workshop at the CIT Reid campus.
The photograph was taken in June this year as the textiles students were working on their end-of-semester projects.
"Their focus and determination caught my interest as well as their actual projects," she said.
Heather said she loved "capturing a moment in time" with her photographs.
"I love that photographs help to document a story and connect with people in a unique way," she said.
AEU Federal President Correna Haythorpe said that the competition was a wonderful way to celebrate the vital role of vocational education in Australian society.
"The submissions by TAFE students from around Australia wonderfully capture the multi-faceted and important role TAFE plays in our society," she said.
