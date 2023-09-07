Here in Australia, we face the prospect of a hot, dry summer. And the Australian Energy Market Operator is warning of the increased risk of power blackouts, especially in South Australia and Victoria. Just a week into spring, parts of Queensland have already experienced catastrophic fire conditions. So there's a worrying chance many Australians, like those Indians, will struggle to find relief from the heat in coming months, especially if there's no power to run the aircon. For some it will mean more than the discomfort of sweaty sheets or the inconvenience of not being able to watch the latest episode of The Block. It might even be deadly.

