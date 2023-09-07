This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The heat had sapped him of the usual fight. The hawker stated his price, we halved it, he nodded, the deal was done and he retreated back into the shade. For the first and last time in India, a price was settled on without extensive, theatrical haggling.
The listless transaction took place outside the walls of Jaisalmer in the Rajasthan desert. We'd ventured out into the 46-degree heat - so scorching it made our eyes hurt and breathing difficult - knowing we'd find relief back in the air-conditioned comfort of our hotel. We were only here for a couple of days. Before we knew it, we'd be back on Marine Drive in Mumbai, enjoying the breezes blowing off the Arabian Sea.
The poor hawkers had no such luxury. Like countless millions of their compatriots they just had to sweat it out under the canvas awnings over their stalls, fanning themselves with yesterday's newspaper. The more fortunate might have had a small electric fan but all that did was push the oven-hot air around.
Here in Australia, we face the prospect of a hot, dry summer. And the Australian Energy Market Operator is warning of the increased risk of power blackouts, especially in South Australia and Victoria. Just a week into spring, parts of Queensland have already experienced catastrophic fire conditions. So there's a worrying chance many Australians, like those Indians, will struggle to find relief from the heat in coming months, especially if there's no power to run the aircon. For some it will mean more than the discomfort of sweaty sheets or the inconvenience of not being able to watch the latest episode of The Block. It might even be deadly.
If the European experience is any measure, that will likely mean premature death for elderly members of the community. The figures aren't out for this northern summer just ended - the hottest on record - but during last year's heatwaves, 61,600 excess deaths were recorded across Europe, blamed on the heat.
The last time heat accounted for so many heat-related deaths in Europe was in 2002, when 70,000 people died as a result of the sweltering conditions.
The elderly are particularly vulnerable, especially if they have pre-existing cardiovascular issues. As the body struggles to pump blood to help it cool, additional strain is placed on the heart's left ventricle.
The Royal Australian College of GPs explains: "The ageing heart is less able to increase its workload to meet the demands of extreme heat. A decline in cardiac reserve and a reduction in vascularity decrease peripheral blood flow and reduce the efficiency with which heat can be dissipated. The ageing process causes alterations to the skin and supporting structures, including reduced numbers and efficiency of sweat glands. Unless sweating occurs, body temperatures can rise to dangerous levels."
Maximum temperatures tend to get the headlines during heatwaves but it's the minimum temperatures that should be of more concern. If they remain high just for a couple of days, mortality spikes. That's because there's no rest for already stressed hearts - no time for recovery.
And that's why aircon - and the electricity to run it - is so critical when we're staring down hotter summers and more severe heatwaves.
- Prominent Indigenous academic Marcia Langton has rejected Peter Dutton's proposal for a second referendum, saying it will "serve no purpose". Speaking at the National Press Club, Professor Langton joined a growing number of voices criticising the watered-down proposal that would cut out a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous advisory body from the plan.
- Finance Minister Katy Gallagher hopes supermarket giants will start to lower the price of groceries for customers as production costs drop. Senator Gallagher said while the cost at the checkout has risen due to inflation and supply-chain pressures, supermarkets should pass on savings as inflation starts to ease.
- Australia's lunar rover is headed to the moon but before it takes off, it needs a name. The Australian Space Agency is calling on the public to suggest and ultimately decide a fitting title for the Australian-made, semi-autonomous rover. The Echidna is the obvious choice for a device that will quietly go about its business, burrowing into the lunar surface. Who's with me?
THEY SAID IT: "People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy." - Anton Chekhov
YOU SAID IT: When it comes to VIP flights, neither side of politics is covered in glory. And that's why there are calls for more transparency.
Stuart writes: "I flew VIP jets for nearly five years covering the Whitlam and Fraser years. Then, as I assume now, there were only three tasking authorities: the PM, GG and the Defence Minister. Abuse of these services occurred during both the above regimes so I expect nothing has changed. With Richard Marles living in Geelong he has his own private airline: No 34 Squadron. Motto: EO ET RODEO (I go and I return)."
"Perhaps politicians should be given a travel allowance which when exhausted, means costs come out of their own pocket," writes Samantha. "Maybe they could then pick and choose when and where to use VIP flights. Getting really tired of hearing about all their perks whilst the ordinary people struggle."
David from Burradoo writes: "These aerial events simply prove that, when it comes to entitlement, politicians are essentially on the same page as Alan Joyce, happy to draw from the deep well of public or corporate funding and to scratch each other's backs as needed. A teacher on $80,000 would need to work for 300 years to achieve Joyce's $24 million. It would be interesting to calculate the days required to equal the value of those VIP flights. But, of course, it's like our damned hide to ask about passenger list/trip purpose details for these freebies. Boo, hiss!"
"Not only should all politicians be forced to reveal their travel expenditure," writes Gail from Orange, "they should all be forced to publish all expenditure to the public on at least an annual basis. At least then we can see where and how much of the public's money is being wasted. Perhaps an annual profit and loss account like any other business."
Deirdre writes: "I now live in regional NSW and several times a year catch a bus to the nearest major town around an hour away. The drivers know the regulars by name and chat to them. People bump into people they know on the bus and have a chat. The driver recognises you when you get on the bus. The driver helps passengers who need assistance. There are young and old, comfortably well off and poor. I don't agree with any politician being given special flights to sporting fixtures. I don't see what attending sporting fixtures has to do with governing the country - in power or in opposition. It's just a PR exercise that most people can see through."
"Good on your friend," writes Sue. "I hope he, and others, keep up the good work. Perhaps there should be a social media site for reporting pollie perks. I'm with the TV producer. Let the politicians join the rank and file when it comes to transport. Their security bods can go with them. Official flights overseas may require a different approach, but within Australia politicians should go for public transport and without the use of VIP lounges, which I think should be demolished anyway. Once they got used to the same conditions as real Australians, there might even be some benefits for the pollies: seeing how regular Australians live and work, hearing the opinions of regular Australians."
