Take a spring tour of the courtyard gardens at Parliament House

Tours of the courtyard gardens in full spring-time bloom at Parliament House will be held later this month.
Each spring, the private courtyard gardens of Parliament House come alive with new blossoms.
The private walking tours, accompanied by a guide, will explore the layout and planting of the gardens.
Discover inspiring plant combination ideas and understand the architect's vision for the precinct.
The one-hour tours will be held on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at 10am and 11.30am. Tickets are $38 for adults and $29 for concession card holders.
Tickets can be booked here.
