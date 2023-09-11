When Sherri Dill first decided to move out from behind the bar at Capital Brewing Co and find out more about production, she buried herself in textbooks.
Now she's the lead production brewer at the Dairy Road brewery and part of an innovative video series called Beer Basics which the team has produced to make learning about beer far more enjoyable.
"I've loved working on this project," says Dill.
"When I first wanted to learn about craft beer the only option was to dive into heavy textbooks that were quite scientific in language.
"With Beer Basics we can answer those common frequently asked questions and inspire future brewers in a fun and digestible way that is inline with how people are learning these days."
Dill kicks off the series with an overview of the brewing process and future episodes will delve deeper into the production of craft beer.
"We're also going to go through each of the raw ingredients, so there'll be an episode on hops, water, malt, yeast,and so on.
"Then we'll look at some fun things, the weird, experimental things you might put in beer.
"We'll definitely have a chat about the environmental side of it, the things that we do to decrease water usage and decrease energy consumption and Co2 consumption and all that fun stuff.
"And there's an episode on packaging too, which on the surface might sound really boring, but it's actually quite interesting, all the different different ways we ensure the product once it reaches the shelves."
The episodes are less than two minutes long and the team is keen to hear what other subjects might interest people.
Capital managing director Laurence Kain said the series was a great way to reach a new audience who might want to know more about what they're drinking.
"It's great to create and distribute this educational content out to those who are interested," he says.
"I run a lot of tours of our Tap Room facility and people are blown away by what's involved.
"Now we can share that information in a way that's inline with how the younger generation are learning and hopefully inspire them to join our growing and fun industry. "
Check out the series on Capital Brewing's socials @capitalbrewing
