It's only been a couple of months since Louis opened and there are already recommendations coming in thick and fast from those who have been there, one of which is the chicken liver parfait on brioche toast with fig jam ($11ea) so it was a no-brainer when choosing what appetisers we wanted. And it didn't disappoint. Placed daintily on a doily, it was a decadent way to kick off the meal and the richness of the chicken liver, with the sweetness from the fig jam, topped on the dense brioche bread is the perfect combination. It's so good you can't help but let out a little "Oh, that's good" as soon as it touches your lips.