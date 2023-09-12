It's true - Canberrans love food news. Whenever there is news about the happenings in the capital's food scene, it's almost a surefire readership hit. But nothing quite like it was when Louis was first announced. With Ben Willis at the helm as culinary director, everyone knew we were in for something good. That same brilliant dining experience he dished up at Aubergine for 14 years, until it closed last year, would surely now be at DOMA Group's Hotel Realm - in the space once held by Buvette. And to say we were excited, would be an understatement.
The weather is wild on this Tuesday evening but as soon as we step through the doors of Louis, any hint of storm outside disappears into the stylish calm.
The space has had a full renovation - creating a full of leather upholstery, geometric tiles, glass and steel, as well as views onto the kitchen pass where the magic happens.
It's only been a couple of months since Louis opened and there are already recommendations coming in thick and fast from those who have been there, one of which is the chicken liver parfait on brioche toast with fig jam ($11ea) so it was a no-brainer when choosing what appetisers we wanted. And it didn't disappoint. Placed daintily on a doily, it was a decadent way to kick off the meal and the richness of the chicken liver, with the sweetness from the fig jam, topped on the dense brioche bread is the perfect combination. It's so good you can't help but let out a little "Oh, that's good" as soon as it touches your lips.
We pair this with the smoked eel, avruga and chickpea pancake ($10ea). Folded up almost like a little quesadilla - again placed on a doily - the pancake had flavours that reminded you of a high tea but dialled up to a 10. There was a delicateness to the dish, with the eel, paired with the avruga and dill, placed in the super light pancake. It was elegantly simple.
For the entree, we opt to share the gnocchi with gorgonzola and pine nuts ($26) and fried eggplant with mozzarella, capers, tomato and olive ($28).
Made with gorgonzola, the gnocchi were delightfully fluffy, little green pillows, that had just enough resistance when you cut into them. The creaminess of the sauce, mixed beautifully with the nuttiness of the toasted pine nuts, and the spinach - obviously mixed through at the last moment - still had a slight bite to it.
The eggplant, however, was my favourite dish of the night. I need to know how to make this. With its crispy exterior and silky interior, the thick slice of fried eggplant, when paired with the thick, rich tomato and olive sauce, felt sophisticated and homey in every bite. And the creamy mozzarella ball placed on top was the perfect thing to cut through the richness in that sauce.
Then come out the mains - the sugarloaf cabbage grenobloise with a poached egg ($39) and barramundi ratatouille with roast fennel ($48), along with a side of parsley potatoes ($15).
My friend has a great ability to choose brilliant, yet perhaps not obvious, dishes whenever we go out, and the cabbage was one of them. And thank god he did - this was the cabbage of my dreams (something I never knew I had until this dinner). The grenobloise sauce added this almost pickled flavour to the cabbage, and the super-runny poached egg ran through the crevices of the cabbage section, covering every section brilliantly in eggy goodness. Sitting on a salsa verde - giving it a brightness - and covered in capers and croutons, there were pops of crunch and saltiness.
The barramundi had beautifully crispy skin and flakey flesh, and with the hominess of the ratatouille and roasted onion, it's a dish that feels sophisticated, yet familiar.
The side of potatoes, however, while nice - covered in butter and parsley - was a dish that I felt we didn't need. Not only because the rest of the meal felt satisfying without it, but because it almost felt out of place next to the excellence served up next to it.
We round out the meal with a trifle of mandarin, white chocolate and honey ($22). I love mandarin desserts. It's the type of citrus that adds a bright freshness that I just love and because of this, the mandarin gelato is the stand-out of this dessert. Sitting on top of what is almost like a white chocolate mousse, and sprinkled with honeycomb, it's one of the best desserts I've had. It will certainly be a hard one to go past next time I sit down for dinner at Louis.
Because there will, of course, be a next time. And what has me even more excited than the thought of having dinner here again is the fact that it feels like this is just the beginning of Louis. Expect even brighter things in this restaurant's future.
Address: Ground floor/18 National Circuit, Barton
Phone: 6163 1818
Website: louisdining.com.au
Hours: Lunch, Thursday and Friday. Dinner, Monday to Saturday
Chef: Sun Hwa Jang
Noise: No problem
Dietary: Plenty of options
