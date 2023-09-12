The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal
Review

Restaurant review: We expected great things. Louis, at Hotel Realm, dished up great things. And it's only going to get better

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
September 13 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's true - Canberrans love food news. Whenever there is news about the happenings in the capital's food scene, it's almost a surefire readership hit. But nothing quite like it was when Louis was first announced. With Ben Willis at the helm as culinary director, everyone knew we were in for something good. That same brilliant dining experience he dished up at Aubergine for 14 years, until it closed last year, would surely now be at DOMA Group's Hotel Realm - in the space once held by Buvette. And to say we were excited, would be an understatement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.