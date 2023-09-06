The Canberra Times
Price 'undercutting' a reason to reject Qatar bid

By Adrian Rollins
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
Transport Minister Catherine King has cited the previous government's concerns about well resourced national airlines undercutting Australian carriers to help justify her controversial decision to reject Qatar Airways' bid for extra flights.

