Seven games. That's all that separates the Wallabies from World Cup glory. It's both a small hurdle and a seemingly insurmountable one for a team that is yet to win under new coach Eddie Jones.
But dig beneath the surface and there is plenty to like. The Wallabies have steadily improved each week and produced flashes of brilliance on the field. Here's everything you need to know about the Wallabies' chances of shocking the world and how to watch the tournament.
All Wallabies matches and the final will be broadcast live on Channel 9 or the network's digital channels and streamed on 9now. Every game of the tournament will be streamed on Stan Sport.
Sunday: Australia v Georgia at Paris, 2am.
September 18: Australia v Fiji at Saint-Étienne, 1.45am.
September 25: Australia v Wales at Lyon, 5am.
October 2: Australia v Portugal at Saint Etienne, 2.45am.
Jones has picked a youthful squad with a new skipper in Will Skelton, as well as opting for young guns Max Jorgensen, Carter Gordon and Tom Hooper over veterans Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper in a controversial team.
The selections bring both risks and freedom, the side free of scars of past years but also lacking the battle-hardened edge their more experienced rivals possess.
Australia opens its campaign against Georgia on Saturday morning in what looms as a danger game in Paris.
A loss would leave the Wallabies needing to climb a mountain just to progress to the quarter-finals but a win could kickstart a charge to the title.
"The great thing of having a new environment, new coaches, new players, is that recent history may not be as good as you want it but it's not a deep history," former Wallabies captain Ben Mowen said.
"There's a lot of adaptability there. The way the players react to what's ahead of them is key.
"It's been hit on a lot but momentum is key. The Wallabies have the ability to build momentum throughout the World Cup. Lot's of successful teams previously go into the World Cup with momentum and don't win it. It's really about building in-tournament momentum."
The cards fell perfectly in Australia's favour when the World Cup draw was unveiled in December 2020.
World rankings have changed considerably since then and the Wallabies will benefit from a relatively clear run to the semi-final.
Australia will face Georgia, Fiji, Wales and Portugal, with the top two teams moving on to the quarter-finals.
On paper, it's an easy pool, but World Cup matches are not played on paper. Georgia defeated Wales last year and Fiji toppled England just a few weeks ago.
The Fijians have benefited from their inclusion in Super Rugby Pacific and have progressed significantly throughout the past couple of years.
The Welsh preparation has been clouded by turmoil, with coach Wayne Pivac sacked in December and replaced by Warren Gatland. Results have been mixed since, the side struggling in the Six Nations.
Portugal is set to be Australia's only comfortable match, the side featuring in their second World Cup and currently ranked 16th.
Once through to the group stage, the Wallabies will likely play England or Argentina in the quarter-final.
Jones shocked plenty when he announced his squad last month, a host of familiar faces replaced by relative unknowns. Cooper and Hooper were out, with Gordon, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Tom Hooper in.
The coach named 25 World Cup rookies in Australia's most inexperienced squad for the tournament in the professional era. The group also includes Rob Valetini, Blake Schoupp, Jorgensen and Tate McDermott.
While Tom Hooper's initial selection in Wallabies team for the Rugby Championship surprised many outsiders, it shocked no one in Canberra.
The Brumbies youngster has enjoyed a rapid rise after suffering a rare foot injury in the pre-season. He quickly found his feet in the Test arena and shapes as a key figure in the Australian pack.
Few players head into the World Cup under more pressure than Gordon, the only specialist flyhalf picked in the Wallabies pack. It's a heavy burden to carry for a 22-year-old who made his Test debut earlier this year, however he has an X-factor few Australians possess.
If the Melbourne Rebels playmaker can find his radar with the boot, he could shock opposition defences and lead the Wallabies deep in the tournament.
As for Nawaqanitawase, the Waratahs outside back emerged as a genuine star during last year's Spring Tour.
The 22-year-old has raised his game to another level this season and has the raw pace, strength and tackle-breaking ability to give defences nightmares.
While he's been around for a while, Valetini is set for his World Cup debut and looms as a contender for player of the tournament.
Another Brumby with a physical presence, the loose forward can break a game open with his powerful carries and punishing defence.
This year's World Cup is sure to feature an intriguing battle between the traditional powers and a pair of resurgent European nations.
South Africa are the defending champions and blitzed the All Blacks 35-7 last month.
Despite the loss, New Zealand appears to have steadied a ship that looked increasingly shaky last year.
A historic series defeat to Ireland in July led for calls for coach Ian Foster's head. The veteran eventually survived and will be replaced after the World Cup, however a coaching shakeup has led to much improved results this season, the side winning the Rugby Championship.
Up north, France and Ireland have emerged as the benchmark in Europe over the past couple of years.
The Irish are ranked No.1 in the world and would have been heavy favourites if the tournament was played 12 months ago. There are fears, however, they have peaked too soon and will underachieve at the World Cup.
History is not on their side, having never progressed past the quarter-finals at the global event.
As for France, the hosts will be spurred on by the hopes of a nation, however must also carry the weight of expectation that brings. The side has been rocked by a number of recent injuries, star flyhalf Romain Ntamack ruled out for the tournament after tearing his ACL.
"We've seen some successful teams in the last little period with Ireland and France," Mowen said. "I'm keen to see if what they've been doing still works or do the big players of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia come through?
"Tournament rugby is different to a one-off Test match or a three Test series, the way you build momentum and with subtle differences in play. There's been a long history of southern hemisphere dominance at the World Cup. Will it continue or won't it?"
The tournament begins with a showdown between France and New Zealand on Saturday morning, while South Africa and Ireland are also in the same pool.
The four teams will likely play in quarter-final two and quarter-final four and Wallabies World Cup winner John Eales predicted the champions will come from that group.
"It's just so open - and for the first time ever at a World Cup you would say that it doesn't matter if you finish first or second in your pool," Eales said.
"For instance, France and New Zealand are in the same pool but in the quarters they're likely to play South Africa or Ireland - who would you rather play out of those two teams?
"You know you're in for an incredibly tough game whichever one of those two teams you're facing."
October 15: Quarter-final 1 - winner of Pool C v runner-up of Pool D at Marseille, 2am
October 15: Quarter-final 2 - winner of Pool B v runner-up of Pool A at Paris, 6am
October 16: Quarter-final 3 - winner of Pool D v runner-up of Pool C at Marseille, 2am
October 16: Quarter-final 4 - winner of Pool A v runner-up of Pool B at Paris, 6am
October 21: Semi-final 1 - winner of Quarter-final 1 v winner of quarter-final 2 at Paris, 6am
October 22: Semi-final 2 - winner of Quarter-final 3 v winner of quarter-final 4 at Paris, 6am
October 28: Third-place playoff - loser of semi-final 1 v loser of semi-final 2 at Paris, 6am
October 29: Final - winner of semi-final 1 v winner of semi-final 2 at Paris, 6am
