The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts

Capital Life from September 16, 2023: Royal Czech Ballet brings Sleeping Beauty to Canberra

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Royal Czech Ballet is bringing Sleeping Beauty to Canberra. Picture supplied
The Royal Czech Ballet is bringing Sleeping Beauty to Canberra. Picture supplied

Sleeping Beauty

Following their 2022 tour of Swan Lake, the Royal Czech Ballet is returning with another Tchaikovsky ballet, Sleeping Beauty, based on the fairy tale about a princess who is cursed by an evil fairy and falls asleep for 100 years until a prince's kiss awakens her. It's on at various times at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday September 17 and Monday September 18. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Music, Theatre & Arts
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.