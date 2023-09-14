Following their 2022 tour of Swan Lake, the Royal Czech Ballet is returning with another Tchaikovsky ballet, Sleeping Beauty, based on the fairy tale about a princess who is cursed by an evil fairy and falls asleep for 100 years until a prince's kiss awakens her. It's on at various times at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday September 17 and Monday September 18. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As Jane Austen might have written, a man in possession of a fortune must be careful how he chooses a wife. In Emma Wood's prequel to Pride and Prejudice, we learn how Mr and Mrs Bennet, parents of Elizabeth and her sisters, came to be wed. Mr Bennet is determined to choose a wife on his own terms - a decision he may come to repent for many long years. Canberra Repertory Society's production is on at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until September 23. See: canberrarep.org.au.
At Dendy Canberra on Sunday September 17 at 5.30pm will be a screening of this documentary accompanied by a live-streamed Q&A with Professor Tim Flannery, Dr Saul Griffith and Kavita Naidu, moderated by actor and climate advocate Yael Stone. Directed by Johan Gabrielsson and written and produced by Mark Forstmann, the film follows Flannery as he searches for the missing ingredient in our fight against climate change - leadership. Where are the climate leaders who will drive change? How might they succeed where others have failed? Tim Flannery poses these questions as he meets global leaders from the corridors of power and frontlines of climate change. See: dendy.com.au.
On Wednesday September 20 from 12.40-1.20pm, the Wesley Music Centre Lunchtime Concert series will host the Canberra Men's Choir singing popular songs from the 1940s to the 1980s, together with some American spirituals and folk songs. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest. For tickets and information, see: trybooking.com/CJEOU or phone 6232 7248.
Victor Valdes and his Big Mariachi Band are coming to The Street Theatre as part of their Viva Mexico Tour that takes audiences on a sonorous journey through the many emotions of Mexico's musical landscape. Valdes is a singer, harpist and dancer who has shared the stage with everyone from Angus & Julia Stone and Aloe Blacc to Los Lobos, Mirusia, Jimmy Barnes and The Wiggles. The performance is on Saturday September 23 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
Hosted by Venus Mantrap, Fright Night is a late-night celebration of cult cinema classics, this time starring Jim Carrey in his first critically acclaimed dramatic role. National Film and Sound Archive, Friday September 22 at 8pm See: nfsa.gov.au
