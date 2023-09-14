At Dendy Canberra on Sunday September 17 at 5.30pm will be a screening of this documentary accompanied by a live-streamed Q&A with Professor Tim Flannery, Dr Saul Griffith and Kavita Naidu, moderated by actor and climate advocate Yael Stone. Directed by Johan Gabrielsson and written and produced by Mark Forstmann, the film follows Flannery as he searches for the missing ingredient in our fight against climate change - leadership. Where are the climate leaders who will drive change? How might they succeed where others have failed? Tim Flannery poses these questions as he meets global leaders from the corridors of power and frontlines of climate change. See: dendy.com.au.