A gun allegedly discovered in a "man bag" on the passenger seat of a car was actually a toy, a court has heard.
When police stopped the vehicle, Ali Haragli's pupils were allegedly dilated as he told officers the life jacket he was wearing was for "his own personal safety".
Haragli faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, when he was charged with possessing a prohibited firearm. He is also accused of breaching bail.
The 38-year-old Googong man faces other firearms-related charges, including possessing a shortened firearm and possessing ammunition.
A police document alleges that on Wednesday, about 2.40am, officers heard the sound of "an engine revving aggressively" in Monash.
When officers stopped the vehicle they claim Haragli was jittery, talking rapidly, unfocused, had very dilated pupils and was poor at following instructions.
"[Haragli] was wearing a life jacket which he stated he was wearing for his own personal safety," the document alleges.
"He stated there was extra padding in it, which appear to be pieces of paper shoved into cuts made in the jacket itself."
Police claim the man also had retractable black mesh coverings obscuring both number plates.
Haragli is said to have told officers they allowed him to be "incognito".
While searching the vehicle police allege they found a Glock handgun, which "appeared capable of propelling a projectile".
Haragli, who was on bail conditions that banned him from possessing firearms, was arrested.
Due to the fresh charge, Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Bodel was required to prove there were special or exceptional circumstances that favoured Haragli being granted bail.
Mr Bodel argued there was a weak prosecution case and the gun was a toy belonging to Haragli's son.
"[The pistol was] found within a man bag," he said.
"I'm not saying that a man would have had to own [the bag] but that's just the way I would describe it ... as opposed to a purse."
Mr Bodel told the court Haragli had instructed the gun was made of rubber and was "not going to cause physical injury".
The lawyer said if the 38-year-old was not granted bail, he would be "effectively remanded in custody for possessing a toy".
"The son has been buying these things online and bringing them to the house," Mr Bodel said.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth argued the prosecution case was "very strong" and Haragli had "care, control or management of the firearm".
Mr Wadsworth told the court it was not clear if the gun could fire, but imitation firearms were prohibited.
"Until we get a firearms report, it's very difficult to tell," he said.
Haragli was ultimately denied bail, with special magistrate Rebecca Christensen stating the threshold for special or exceptional circumstances was not overcome.
As he was being led out of the courtroom, Haragli told Mr Wadsworth: "Bro, you kill me, man".
Haragli was remanded to custody and is set to return to court on October 25.
