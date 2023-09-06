The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Richie Arnold pushing for Wallabies' World Cup selection against Georgia

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wallabies rookie Richie Arnold says the team's new players have bought into Eddie Jones' plan to shock the World Cup, adamant they trust his vision despite a horror start in the build up to the tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.