The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Cam Hill eyeing Bathurst 1000 after signing Supercars deal with Matt Stone Racing

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
September 7 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra motor racing star Cam Hill has his sights set on a maiden Supercars victory after signing a two-year contract extension with Matt Stone Racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.