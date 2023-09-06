Canberra motor racing star Cam Hill has his sights set on a maiden Supercars victory after signing a two-year contract extension with Matt Stone Racing.
The 26-year-old made his full-time debut this season and has quickly found his feet in the top flight.
Hill achieved a top-five qualifying result and career-best seventh-place finish during the Tasmania Super Sprint. While the Matt Stone Racing set up has been a work in progress this year, teammate Jack Le Brocq's breakthrough victory in Darwin has the group optimistic a run of impressive results is just around the corner.
Signing a two-year deal allows Hill to settle into his role and focus on climbing up the Supercars standings.
"I'm grateful to the team for putting its trust in me for the next few seasons and I want to reward that investment by lifting us both as high as we've ever been," Hill said.
"I know my goals and what I want to achieve, Matt also has big targets as well. We've gelled well and together we see all these goals and targets as achievable. It's cool to have a group of people surrounding you that believe in and want to back you, so I want to repay all that."
Hill started driving go-karts as a nine-year-old before winning the Australian Formula Ford Championship in 2015 and finishing second and third in the Toyota 86 series.
The rookie then won the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup and finished fifth in last year's Super2 series.
While the transition to the top flight is challenging, team owner Matt Stone has been impressed with Hill's ability to grow and evolve.
"We have seen him grow and develop as a driver, and we have no doubt that he has what it takes to race at the front of the Supercars field," Stone said.
"This long-term commitment between MSR and Cam strengthens our combined vision for success and as a team we'll continue to provide him with the resources and support necessary to continue on this upward trajectory together."
With his future locked in, Hill can now turn his focus to the upcoming endurance races. He will drive with 20-year-old Jaylyn Robotham at the Sandown 500 from September 15-17 before returning to Mt Panorama for his second Bathurst 1000.
Hill drove the car into 12th place during his final stint behind the wheel before power-steering issues struck while co-driver Chris Pither was in the car.
With his contract now sorted, Hill is ready to conquer the mountain.
"To get this confirmed prior to the biggest races of the season is awesome," he said. "There is already a lot of pressure that comes with the endurance races, so to not have that added external pressure of not knowing where you're going to be next year is a good thing.
"I can just focus on improving, but not rushing because this is still my first endurance season as a main driver and the most important thing is we just learn as much as we can while keeping the momentum pointing the right way."
