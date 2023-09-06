The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Plans lodged for new hydrotherapy pool in Tuggeranong

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
September 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the hydrotherapy pool in Tuggeranong. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of the hydrotherapy pool in Tuggeranong. Picture supplied

Plans have been lodged by the ACT government to build a new hydrotherapy pool in Tuggeranong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.