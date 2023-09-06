Plans have been lodged by the ACT government to build a new hydrotherapy pool in Tuggeranong.
The development application is open for public comment for the $8.5 million facility, which is expected to open next year.
The pool will be built at the Lakeside Leisure Centre in Greenway.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the design for the centre had been developed through consultation with relevant stakeholders and the community.
Designs were shared with pool users and other stakeholders earlier this year and Ms Stephen-Smith said, as a result, enhanced shower facilities, an accessible gender-inclusive change room and additional seats around the pool had been added.
"The new hydrotherapy pool will be a modern facility that meets the needs of the community now and in the years to come," she said.
"With the development application now open for public consultation, the project remains on track to deliver important therapeutic support for people on Canberra's southside next year."
There was previously a hydrotherapy pool at the Canberra Hospital but it closed after a new pool was opened at the University of Canberra Rehabilitation Hospital.
This caused a backlash from pool users and Arthritis ACT. The government was pushed into considering a new location in Canberra's south for the pool.
Labor committed to the new pool in Tuggeranong in the 2020 election. There was $8.5 million allocated in last year's budget towards the design and construction of the pool.
Arthritis ACT chief executive Rebecca Davey said her organisation was pleased to see that the "long-needed and awaited" pool was coming to fruition.
"We look forward to cost-effective and accessible hydrotherapy being available to the entire community in Canberra's south," she said.
"A dose of hydrotherapy leads to much better health and wellbeing outcomes than taking pills and being isolated in your home because of the effect of poor pain management."
