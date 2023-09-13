Patrick (Robert Thompson) has been in a coma since he murdered his mother and her lover three years ago. He is a patient in a private psychiatric clinic run by Dr Roget (Sir Robert Helpmann), who treats Patrick as a guinea pig in his study of the transition from life to death. Nurse Kathy Jacquard (Susan Penhaligon) realises he can communicate from within his coma and the result is danger. Patrick was an Ozploitation movie directed by Richard Franklin, who won the best director award at the Sitges Fantasy Film Festival in Spain and went on to an international career including Psycho II (1983). It's on at Arc Cinema, National Film and Archive, on Saturday, September 16 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au