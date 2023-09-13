This show is a tribute to three renowned performers - Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash - brought to life by three Australian artists, Anthony Fenech, Aaron W. Mansfield and Mark Vassallo. They will song some of the greatest rock'n'roll songs of the 1950s and 1960s, from the early Memphis years through to some of their personal biggest hits. It's on at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) on Friday, September 15 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au
As Jane Austen might have written, a man in possession of a fortune must be careful how he chooses a wife. In Emma Wood's prequel to Pride and Prejudice, we learn how Mr and Mrs Bennet, parents of Elizabeth and her sisters, came to be wed. Mr Bennet is determined to choose a wife on his own terms - a decision he may come to repent for many long years. Canberra Repertory Society's production is on at Canberra REP Theatre, various dates and times until September 23. canberrarep.org.au
Patrick (Robert Thompson) has been in a coma since he murdered his mother and her lover three years ago. He is a patient in a private psychiatric clinic run by Dr Roget (Sir Robert Helpmann), who treats Patrick as a guinea pig in his study of the transition from life to death. Nurse Kathy Jacquard (Susan Penhaligon) realises he can communicate from within his coma and the result is danger. Patrick was an Ozploitation movie directed by Richard Franklin, who won the best director award at the Sitges Fantasy Film Festival in Spain and went on to an international career including Psycho II (1983). It's on at Arc Cinema, National Film and Archive, on Saturday, September 16 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au
You'd know by now that Floriade is about to descend upon us and there are all kinds of nice peripheral things going on, such as Chifley's High Tea at the Kurrajong which, along with the usual indulgent treats, comes with a Floriade cocktail, billed as "a true representation of spring in Canberra - as delightful and botanical as a walk through the gardens of Floriade".
Available on selected dates through to October 14. Visit hotelkurrajong.com.au for details.
At Dendy Canberra on September 17 will be a screening of this documentary accompanied by a live streamed Q&A with Professor Tim Flannery, Dr Saul Griffith and Kavita Naidu, moderated by actor and climate advocate Yael Stone. The film follows Flannery as he searches for the missing ingredient in our fight against climate change - leadership. Where are the climate leaders who will drive change? How might they succeed where others have failed? Tim Flannery poses these questions as he meets global leaders from the corridors of power and frontlines of climate change. dendy.com.au
