Weekender September 15 to 17, 2023: Floriade is once again on

By Ron Cerabona
September 14 2023 - 5:30am
One Night in Memphis pays tribute to three great performers. Picture supplied
One Night in Memphis

This show is a tribute to three renowned performers - Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash - brought to life by three Australian artists, Anthony Fenech, Aaron W. Mansfield and Mark Vassallo. They will song some of the greatest rock'n'roll songs of the 1950s and 1960s, from the early Memphis years through to some of their personal biggest hits. It's on at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) on Friday, September 15 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

