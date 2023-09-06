The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

PBS Building creditors vote to liquidate, wind up ACT and Queensland construction companies

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
September 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra business owner has "no idea" if he will ever see the tens of thousands of dollars he is owed by PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd, after the company was wound up on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.