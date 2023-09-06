A Canberra business owner has "no idea" if he will ever see the tens of thousands of dollars he is owed by PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd, after the company was wound up on Wednesday.
Creditors of the collapsed construction business voted to place four of the five PBS Building companies in liquidation, including two construction arms in the ACT and Queensland.
It was agreed the NSW building company would enter a deed of company arrangement to enable payments owed to be pursued through the courts.
Five PBS companies entered voluntary administration on March 7, halting work at dozens of residential and commercial projects across the ACT, NSW and Queensland.
The 34-year-old company had more than $439 million worth of active projects under way at the time, the administrators found.
More than 500 creditor claims were received during the administrators' investigations which could total up to $169 million.
Moe Nemati is the owner of Chairman Painting Services, one of the hundreds of businesses listed as creditors of the PBS Building companies. He had provided painting work for PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd on a series of homes in Coombs being built for Defence Housing Australia.
Chairman Painting Services is owed more than $42,000 for an invoice dated January 2023, the creditors' report shows.
Mr Nemati said two more invoices, for a total of about $13,000, were not paid.
More than $10,000 of Mr Nemati's equipment was also never recovered from the job site, he said.
"Two, three pallets of my paint, my tools, my spray gun, everything was disappeared from the job site, mobile scaffold, everything," he said.
Among the largest invoices listed in the creditors' report on PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd was more than $582,533 owed to a concrete formwork company.
More than $490,000 was owed to a roofing supplier and more than $415,000 to a lift company, the report stated.
PBS Building's voluntary administration came at an already difficult time for Mr Nemati.
Two other construction businesses that Chairman Painting Services was working with had gone into liquidation in the months prior, leaving Mr Nemati in a "really, really hard situation".
Left out of pocket, Mr Nemati was forced to take out a loan on his office space, sell some of his work cars and let go of some staff members.
"It was very hard in that time. Slowly I'm coming back but still I'm behind," he said.
READ MORE:
He said he had not been kept updated with the administration process and was not aware of the creditors' meeting on Wednesday.
Mr Nemati was unsure whether he would ever see the money owed to him by PBS Building again.
"Some people told me, 'Yeah they're gonna pay you something'. Some people said, 'You're not gonna see even one dollar'.
"Same as everybody, I hope I get something."
Ian Carter, who founded PBS Building in 1989 with his brother Peter, released a statement at the time of the administration in March.
He said the administration was a "gut-wrenching decision" that followed "months of intense efforts behind the scenes".
PBS Building directors Ian Carter and Adam Moore have not provided any statements since then.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.