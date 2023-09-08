The land surrounding Tamworth is prone to drought, and it was during such a time that MRTN Architects first visited the site for this striking build.
It was dry and dusty, with only a few yellow plants clinging to life. According to the architects, this meant the focus of the house design was not only regenerating the land and establishing a garden, but also resisting drought conditions in future. They say the creation of an almost totally enclosed courtyard garden in the centre of the house was one way of dealing with this.
Native grasses and planting or re-establishing trees was also vital to the regeneration of the land, which was slightly contoured to create screening from the neighbours.
The materials used to build the house were designed with an agricultural aesthetic, with walls made of metal, timber and stone.
In the centre of the house is a kitchen, dining and living pavilion, while there is a guest wing with bedrooms and a bathroom, and a separate zone for the main bedroom, ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
An outdoor room with a fireplace and roof is enclosed only by insect screens. It's a popular space the owners use regularly, especially during the warmer months.
Connecting each area with a singular roof helped bring the scale of the house down, while also providing undercover walkways between the buildings. These act as breezeways, similar to those found in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean climates.
House in the Dry also has solar panels, north-facing thermal mass and captures all water possible, allowing the house to cope with this severe climate.
