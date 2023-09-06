The AFL Canberra women's first grade grand final on Saturday morning will have more than Ainslie Tricolours and Belconnen Magpies fans in attendance.
GWS Giants coach Cameron Bernasconi is set to head to Canberra early this weekend to scout future AFLW talent at Phillip Oval.
The Giants are scheduled to play Melbourne Demons at Manuka Oval on Sunday, where a handful of Canberra products will feature, but before then Bernasconi will have a close eye on the emerging talent from the capital on Saturday.
"It's a great opportunity to watch local talent play in a high-pressure game," Bernasconi told The Canberra Times.
"You're looking for AFLW traits, so it's not necessarily how many times they get the ball, it's about how they get it and what they do.
"There is an art I think to finding talent and traits that would hold up at the next level."
Bernasconi won titles with Ainslie's men's team, and admitted he will have a soft spot for the Tricolours watching the Canberra grand finals, but he also won't discriminate when it comes to recruitment.
"We've got some great Giants Academy coaches in Canberra that develop the talent down there and they always report back up to us," he said.
"So there's a number of players that I'll go down and have a look at, but it's always good to just cast your eye over any talent that hasn't been spotted before as well.
"We're really keen to keep investing into the talent down there."
Tarni Evans, Jodie Hicks, Emily Pease, Cambridge McCormick, Tess Cattle and newest Giants debutant Teagan Germech all came through clubs in Canberra before they reached the AFLW.
In the lower levels of the Giants system there's dozens more Canberra players on the same pathway.
That's why Bernasconi is excited to get back to his hometown - a place he knows holds plenty of untapped Australian Rules talent.
On Sunday the Giants will be hoping to notch their first win of the season at Manuka Oval.
Bernasconi is predicting a strong local crowd to cheer on the Giants after an impressive performance in their opening-round loss to cross-town rivals, the Swans.
"I really want to make Manuka a fortress for us. I know the girls love playing there and we have a strong supporter base in Canberra," he said.
"On Sunday we've got the chance to re-write the narrative and make teams hate playing us there."
AFL Canberra first grade women's grand final: Belconnen Magpies v Ainslie Tricolours, Saturday 11.30am at Phillip Oval
AFLW round two: GWS Giants v Melbourne Demons, Sunday 5pm at Manuka Oval
