The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Parents of high-IQ and gifted child Genevieve Davis are worried about her education in Canberra

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
September 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jordanna and Mathew Davis always knew there was something different about their daughter, Genevieve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.