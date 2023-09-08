"I count myself very fortunate to live in Tasmania where the majority of our power is produced by hydro," writes Brian. "But in the rush by our present government to become the so called 'battery of the nation' we are supplying Victoria and South Australia at present under the name Momentum. Just so happens that as we come out of winter that our dams are only 45 per cent of capacity and surprise, surprise if and when we run out of water then we will have to revert to gas which those smart Victorians have abandoned What a dog's breakfast this whole energy mess has become."