Ever wondered if Hell actually exists and what eternal horrors may lie in wait for life's worst sinners? I once snuck through its gates and walked among the wretched and the damned. Let me give you a quick tour.
I was searching for the man who changed my mind about the death penalty. Before the soul-numbing events in Port Arthur in 1996 I opposed capital punishment for all the usual reasons. State-sanctioned murder seemed barbaric and undignified. It allowed no margin for human or scientific error in our flawed justice system. And its victims were often the defenceless, the poor and the mentally ill.
But then along came Martin Bryant and his indiscriminate shooting spree that left 35 dead, dozens injured and millions heartbroken. Consecutive life sentences didn't seem commensurate with the cold brutality of Bryant's crimes. Barely human, he had forfeited any right to be treated as one. Like many others I came to believe an extraordinary crime deserved an extraordinary sentence.
A few years later a source organised a rare visit inside Tasmania's Risdon prison. A guard accompanied me through its maximum security wing, the air reeking of antiseptic and despair. Someone somewhere was crying, their sobs echoing through all that cold brick and concrete. A toothless prisoner with a tattooed face lunged at us through the bars of his tiny cell, screaming and spitting maniacally. His badly burned right arm was heavily bandaged. "He likes roasting his flesh whenever he can find a flame," the guard explained in the tone of a discerning judge on MasterChef.
Moments later we arrived at Bryant's empty cell. Like the man himself it contained few traces of humanity apart from a pair of worn blue slippers and a rumpled cot. I caught a glimpse of his pudgy body soon after through the darkened window of the prison kitchen. Heavily tranquilised, Bryant's mane of blond hair was shorn, his eyes vacant. He looked up briefly and sneered.
Like most Australians I try not to think of Bryant these days, just like I'd prefer to forget my Risdon experience. Yet the thought of all the effort and money expended just to keep him locked up and out of the public consciousness still rankles. We're moral creatures, guided by a sense of justice and the hope of redemption. But an unrepentant Bryant was never jailed with the intention of rehabilitation. He was imprisoned because no harsher option was available.
Nationals senator Matt Canavan has called for a national discussion on capital punishment after a former Gold Coast childcare worker was charged with more than 1600 child abuse offences against 91 young girls. "Life imprisonment seems too soft a penalty for a crime this heinous," he said. "We really should consider the death penalty for people ... that have ruined so many other lives."
Good luck with that, Senator. We're not encouraged to have that discussion in Australia. Federal legislation passed more than a decade ago prevents the states from reintroducing the death penalty, despite repeated surveys showing a majority of us favour it for crimes that go beyond normal human reckoning.
Those who want that debate are scolded for nursing a primitive bloodlust. They're lectured about the overcrowded death rows in the US and that country's shameful history of wrongful convictions. Those claiming the high moral ground also highlight the excesses of repressive nations like Saudi Arabia, where public squares have turned into human abattoirs (the Saudis executed 81 people on a single day last year).
Finally, they trot out the old fallacy that no evidence exists proving capital punishment works as a deterrent. It's time the moral absolutists did some homework.
Several studies in the past two decades have shown the impact that executions can have as a last resort. One, in the Journal of Law and Economics in 2003, found a strong correlation between executions and a reduction in murder rates, with its authors estimating that each execution deterred an average of 18 murders.
Another, in the American Law and Economics Review, found the federal reintroduction of the death penalty in the US in 1976 led to a significant decrease in the murder rate. Other studies have also highlighted its role in satisfying the desire for retribution among victim's families and general society.
Criminal science continues to improve, further lessening the chances of wrongful evidence.
But despite all this there's little chance of Senator Canavan triggering a new debate about capital punishment. Not when our lawmakers have decided that hell on earth is good enough for our worst offenders.
