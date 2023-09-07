For four seasons in Canberra Matt Frawley has been the guy patiently waiting in the wings ready for his moment.
This Sunday in Newcastle he has a big moment. A final. And the chance of an upset against the most in-form team in the competition, the Knights, when no-one except the Green Machine faithful believe it can be done.
But Frawley carries a fair weight on his shoulders. Among Raiders supporters, there's a lot of criticism towards the 28-year-old on social media and fan forums.
It's a tough gig playing in the halves in the NRL. Even Nathan Cleary, arguably the best in the game, has complained of the scrutiny he faces.
It's probably even harder being the back-up, but Frawley has gotten to know his role well at the Raiders, and is solely focused on executing this weekend, taking no notice of the doubters.
"I think I've been solid. I've just been prepared to do a job whenever I'm called upon," Frawley said.
"Having such quality players in front of me like Jack [Wighton], Jamal [Fogarty] and Georgie [Williams] before that, even though I haven't been playing I've been learning and growing my craft at training, so that gives me a lot of confidence.
"I'm really excited for this weekend and I can't wait to get out there in front of a big crowd."
Frawley and Fogarty both feel their halves partnership is developing some momentum in recent weeks, despite their losses.
However he is aware that it hasn't been perfect, and there is room for improvement, especially defensively with new combinations to the left side of the field, including Wighton in the centres.
"It's something that we have identified and we're working at," Frawley said. "You're never going to get it right all the time, but we need to get it right if you're going to win games in the finals.
"It's hard sometimes to get gain these combinations when it's relatively new and most get forged over pre-seasons and lots of games together, and we don't have that luxury, which is fine.
"But it's just up to the individual and collectively to do our job and we've talked about that, and we all trust each other."
The Raiders might not have had the best lead-up to the finals.
The team lost lock Corey Horsburgh and centre/fullback Sebastian Kris to suspension, they have dealt with niggling injuries, and had multiple big-name players announce this is their last season at the club.
With their poor points differential, the pundits also like to point out that the Raiders simply don't belong in the finals too.
Having their backs against the wall is exactly where coach Ricky Stuart likes them to be, and he's not alone.
"Absolutely, there's no expectation on us and we're going up there in front of a massive home crowd in Newcastle, but we're full of confidence and belief and we're not worried about the noise," Frawley said.
"We've got a strong, united group and coaching staff.
"This is why you play footy - for these games. This is what you work hard for, opportunities like this."
