Public Eye: DFAT's decision to shorten 2023 graduate program, Natalie James' feedback, WEX students consider APS careers

Miriam Webber
Justine Landis-Hanley
By Miriam Webber, and Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:09am, first published 5:30am
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade made the call to slash their grad program.
A storm has been brewing inside the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, ever since a decision to cut the esteemed graduate program back from 24 months to 12.

