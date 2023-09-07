This week the federal government proposed yet more changes to the way established workplaces function in Australia.
Aimed at matters varying from gig workers to the ability for tradies to be their own boss, the package underwent a quick PR facelift before its release - rebranded from "Same Job, Same Pay" to the more Utopian "Closing the Loopholes" bill.
Despite the name change, the document remained some 284 pages in length with a supporting explainer guide totalling an additional 521 pages.
Before we go further, spare a thought for Canberra small business owners amongst all this.
There are more than 34,000 small businesses in the ACT spanning cafes, newsagencies, hairdressers, bookkeepers, builders and more.
They are growing faster in the ACT than any other jurisdictions so they take worker safety, satisfaction, reward, and compliance very seriously.
But they are facing a perfect storm of costs including higher rent, input costs, energy bills and, of course, interest rates affecting the hip pocket of their customers.
Many small business owners are still paying themselves below the average wage to absorb costs and to keep the lights on for their workers and customers following COVID.
On the workplace relations front, small businesses are still grappling with recent changes to more than 100 industry award rates, a significant increase in skilled migrant pay thresholds, an increase to the superannuation guarantee and proposed changes to the timing of super payments.
Put simply: small businesses are experiencing fatigue on economic and policy fronts.
The key to well-paid jobs is thriving small businesses; and the key to thriving small businesses is confidence and certainty.
Unfortunately, the latest tranche of IR changes creates more uncertainty at a time when small business can least withstand it.
Casual workers and independent contractors are two well-established work cohorts in Australia, collectively accounting for almost 3.5 million Australians, or a quarter of the workforce.
Both of these cohorts would be redefined overnight under the changes.
For casuals the ability to work flexibly, be it on weekends or in the evenings where permanent staff might not - is a win-win-win for casuals, permanents, and employers alike.
Differing personal preferences can support workplace requirements through rostering processes that are best understood by those directly involved.
And where casuals desire to become permanent employees, a pathway is available under the current system.
Meanwhile, for independent contractors who have mastered a trade or skill the ability to be your own boss can be highly attractive whether it be the provision of tiling, proofreading, tree pruning, architecture, concreting or other services to customers.
MORE OPINION:
Yet the latest tranche of workplace changes seeks to these alter these arrangements as currently understood by the millions currently operating in them.
The nature of casual employment will be fogged by a new definition comprising more variables such as comparisons amongst other employees and even the mix of part-time and full-time workers in the workforce. These factors are dynamic and can change quickly just as seasonal changes impact businesses.
Whether a tradie can continue to be their own boss would become an open question with a new "interpretive principle" more complex than currently stands in the Fair Work Act, coupled with ministerial power to made contracts null and void by the stroke of a pen.
What problems many of these changes are seeking to solve is unclear other than to create confusion for non-unionised workers and employers alike.
The proposed changes also include expanded roles for the workplace commission, the workplace minister, greater punishment for employers including prison time and greater licence for union reps to enter the workplace.
And while some exemptions have been granted to small business, such as the use of labour hire and the casual conversion pathway - they do little to assuage concerns about engaging casuals at all and the overall complexity of the new regime.
Small businesses do not typically have large HR departments and, disappointingly, the impact statement provided fails to address the real cost to small businesses in dealing with complexity, nor the opportunity cost of that time which could rather be spent on core business such as service and sales.
The changes proposed create further cost and confusion and must be rejected at a time when it is mission critical for small businesses in Australia.
