The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is an unnecessary sequel shy on laughs

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.