After more than 555 days of full-scale war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky still speaks to the nation every evening. On September 3, he ended his address by telling the people of Ukraine the minister of defence, Oleksiy Reznikov, was to be removed because the ministry needed "new approaches". Zelensky didn't speak in great length as he named Rustem Umerov as the replacement, saying only Umerov was well known to the Parliament and he expected parliamentarians to ratify this candidature. Umerov heads the State Property Fund of Ukraine which oversees the privatisation of state assets. He has been involved in war-time negotiations such as the Black Sea grain initiative.
Investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine uncovered two alleged instances of war profiteering in the Ministry of Defence through inflated purchases and insufficient tendering. It was found the ministry purchased military rations (foodstuffs) at inflated prices, two or three times higher than the usual cost on the open market. Investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov first reported the story involving the purchase of overpriced eggs in December of last year. Reznikov did not personally sign off on the catering contract but there was growing public sentiment he should take responsibility for what had been discovered. More recently, a set of winter uniforms became the subject of an investigation and it now appears the Ministry of Defence overpaid by three times for the supply of jackets and pants for the army by way of a contract not put out to tender.
In a different ministry, Vasyl Lozynskiy, deputy minister for infrastructure development, was sacked for his alleged involvement in the overpriced purchase of electricity generators in a contract signed without a tender process. He allegedly took a bribe while procuring the generators in preparation for the winter during which Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
It is important to understand this is not corruption within the Ukrainian military. These are instances of war profiteering on the part of certain businesspeople and government officials. Commanders in the military itself have not been found to be corrupt.
Reznikov's removal is significant and there are three reasons why it is important for the Zelensky government to address any improper or corrupt behaviour. First, so partner nations can feel secure in continuing to contribute funding for military, humanitarian and reconstruction aid. Second, the civilian volunteering movement which underpins the military needs to be confident money raised will be used properly. It is vital volunteers, who come from all walks of life and do phenomenal work in Ukraine, do not become disillusioned. Third is a long-term consequence since Ukraine wants to join the European Union and adhering to European standards, one of which is eliminating corruption, is a prerequisite.
READ MORE:
Addressing corruption is not a new endeavour for the Zelensky government.
In fact, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, together with the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, the Anti-Corruption High Court and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption are part of a framework of anti-corruption measures established after the Maidan Revolution of Dignity in 2014, the year this war began. Ukraine undertook internal transformations by establishing new institutions, legislation and law-enforcement agencies to counteract post-Soviet mismanagement and corruption at the same time as it faced military aggression and defended its territory from invasion by the Russian Federation.
This is not the first time in the history of war that certain individuals have taken advantage of their nation to benefit themselves financially. All countries have some unethical and dishonest persons who are prepared to act illegally to line their own purse. We don't need to imagine that Ukraine does not have such people; what we need is to see that the Ukrainian government is tackling and eliminating corrupt behaviour. Australia and other partner nations can assist in this by providing advice and expertise. Most importantly, we and other nations should not use Zelensky's collaring of corrupt individuals as an excuse to stop helping Ukraine, both morally and financially.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.