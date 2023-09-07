Investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine uncovered two alleged instances of war profiteering in the Ministry of Defence through inflated purchases and insufficient tendering. It was found the ministry purchased military rations (foodstuffs) at inflated prices, two or three times higher than the usual cost on the open market. Investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov first reported the story involving the purchase of overpriced eggs in December of last year. Reznikov did not personally sign off on the catering contract but there was growing public sentiment he should take responsibility for what had been discovered. More recently, a set of winter uniforms became the subject of an investigation and it now appears the Ministry of Defence overpaid by three times for the supply of jackets and pants for the army by way of a contract not put out to tender.