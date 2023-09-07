The Canberra Times
Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky's removal of Oleksiy Reznikov is a line in the sand

By Sonia Mycak
September 8 2023 - 5:30am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acted swiftly to dismiss Oleksiy Reznikov. Picture Shutterstock
After more than 555 days of full-scale war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky still speaks to the nation every evening. On September 3, he ended his address by telling the people of Ukraine the minister of defence, Oleksiy Reznikov, was to be removed because the ministry needed "new approaches". Zelensky didn't speak in great length as he named Rustem Umerov as the replacement, saying only Umerov was well known to the Parliament and he expected parliamentarians to ratify this candidature. Umerov heads the State Property Fund of Ukraine which oversees the privatisation of state assets. He has been involved in war-time negotiations such as the Black Sea grain initiative.

