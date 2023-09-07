Thursday's warm weather and clear skies is forecast to be disrupted by strong winds and possible thunderstorms as severe weather warnings have been issued for the outskirts of the ACT.
This past week's balmy days with high maximum temperatures eventuating in a delightful top of 23 degrees will be fondly remembered as the next cold front moves into the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects the warm northerly breeze on Thursday to lift and develop into thunderstorms during the course of a cloudy afternoon and evening.
Several weather warnings for damaging winds have been issued, while not for Canberra city itself, winds will blow into the Brindabellas and also other ranges to the east. Some rainfall, up to 5mm, is also in the forecast for Thursday.
According to the bureau this is very much a normal spring weather pattern since the season is a shoulder between winter and summer.
"We're still in that transition phase. Spring is quite variable in that sense. It's not always cold. It's not always hot. It's a mixture as we make the shift between the two," meteorologist Helen Reid said.
Dynamic weather on Thursday will be followed by a colder day on Friday as the cold front comes through.
With super cold air coming in, the maximum temperature will plummet to low of 12 degrees and the region could get a few millimetres of rainfall as well.
"We're expecting to see a good blanket of snow on the Brindabella [on Friday]. It'll still be windy but there won't be a nice warm northerly breeze," Ms Reid said.
Once the cold front has passed, it will be clear skies over the weekend, but combined with cold air this also means frosty mornings will return.
Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 13 and 16 degrees on the weekend.
It will be a wintry feel, but some sunshine will come through on Sunday as weather settles down further as next ridge of high pressure moves in.
It's looking like it will continue to be cold and frosty until Wednesday. Then, the weather is expected to warm up gradually as northerly winds return bringing a top of 19 degrees in the middle of the week.
