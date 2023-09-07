Forward Hohepa Puru might be one of the most intriguing Raiders recruits in years, with a fascinating backstory and versatility that could even see him help out Canberra's spine depth.
Puru made an impressive NRL debut last week in Cronulla after earning a start at lock in place of Corey Horsburgh (suspension), and in just 38 minutes, he showed he has a bright future.
With 103 total metres, 25 tackles and a tackle break, Puru continued the strong form he's shown in the NSW Cup since his arrival from the Panthers' system this year.
After getting a taste of the NRL, he now wants to make it stick, and has an excellent chance to do that in the finals.
"I want to earn my spot in this team. Whether 'Big Red' [Horsburgh] comes back and that's his position, I still want to stay in that 17," Puru told The Canberra Times ahead of the Raiders' must-win finals clash with the Knights in Newcastle.
"The only way to do that is put my best foot forward and make the most of my opportunities.
"It's a huge jump but the boys have reassured me that I wasn't there to fill shoes - I'd earned my position and I was definitely ready.
"I didn't want to go in thinking I had to play a similar role as Red. I played my game and the boys were so happy with me, which meant the world."
Puru is driven to play his best to give back to his family who have supported him along the way, particularly his older sister Tia, who drove him to games and always pushed him to pursue his dreams.
The 21-year-old is one of six siblings - and he's a triplet - with identical brother Niwhai playing reserve grade for the Sharks.
A Windsor Wolves junior, Puru excelled at the Panthers, captaining the Jersey Flegg side to a grand final win last year, which caught the attention of the Raiders.
In one conversation with coach Ricky Stuart, Puru was sold on Canberra.
"I couldn't say no to him. He won me over the minute we spoke," Puru recalled. "He's very genuine and passionate and I'm very grateful he's given me the opportunity."
Puru was hailed by Cup coach Justin Giteau as having the playmaking skills of a half with the physicality of a lock, which is what makes him so dangerous - and also very valuable for the Raiders' depth.
While lock is his preferred spot for now, he has played hooker and also five-eighth before, meaning Stuart has a handy Swiss Army Knife-type player ready to go.
"If Ricky calls upon me to play five-eighth, 100 per cent I'll do the best I can for the team and for him," Puru said.
"First I do like lock, I know my job and how to execute it well, but hooker excites me too, and five-eighth I'd play any day of the week. So whether I got put in at five-eighth, hooker or lock, I'm happy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.