The era of relatively stable inflation is over and price pressures are set to fluctuate more as the economy is buffeted by climate change, the energy transition, the move away from globalisation and other developments, departing Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has warned.
In his final public speech as central bank governor, Dr Lowe admitted that his term had been defined by his statement during the pandemic that interest rates would remain very low for the following three years.
"That guidance was widely interpreted as a commitment, rather than a conditional statement, that interest rates would not increase until 2024," he said. "There has been much criticism since, especially by those who borrowed during the pandemic based on our guidance."
"But I ask that people keep in mind the circumstances we faced in 2020. It was a very scary time. An unknown virus was sweeping the world, our international borders were closed."
The governor said the "forceful" action taken by the government and the central bank during the pandemic had been effective: "The Australian economy avoided falling into the abyss and then bounced back well".
But he admitted that, with hindsight, "we did too much".
"We ... had to make decisions under great uncertainty and with incomplete information. We got some things right, but we got other things wrong," Dr Lowe said.
The governor backed government investment, but said it needed to be done within a "well-established framework, based on rigorous cost-benefit analysis".
He called for better alignment between monetary and fiscal policy.
"During my term, there have been times where monetary and fiscal policy worked very closely together and, at other times, it would be an exaggeration to say this was the case," he said, citing the pandemic as a period when coordination was most effective.
"We saw just how powerful it can be when the government and RBA work very closely together," he said, and conceded he was disappointed the recent RBA review did not pay greater attention to the issue.
Dr Lowe said the nation's productivity performance was "not encouraging".
"The problem is not a lack of ideas. Instead, it is in building the consensus within society to implement some of these ideas. This is, fundamentally, a political problem, and it is a major problem," he said.
The governor also admitted the central bank cannot ignore the price of houses and other assets in setting monetary policy.
"Interest rates influence housing prices, but they are not the reason that Australia has some of the highest cost of housing in the world," he said.
"Rather, it is the outcome of the choices we have made as a society: choices about where we live; how we design our cities, and zone and regulate urban land; how we invest in and design transport systems; and how we tax land and housing investment."
His seven-year term as governor, which formally ends of September 17, has been marked by three distinct phases.
His first four years were marked by sustained low interest rates as the central bank strived to support growth and prevent inflation slipping far below the 2 to 3 per cent target band.
But the advent of the pandemic and its aftermath forced a radical shift, initially driving interest rates down to almost zero before unleashing one of the most aggressive hiking cycles in the bank's history as inflation surged.
The effectiveness of the RBA's action in driving down demand was underlined by national accounts figures released on Wednesday which showed household consumption grew by just 0.1 per cent in the June quarter.
READ MORE:
Overall, annual growth slowed to 2.1 per cent. Despite this, the unemployment rate remains at a near 50-year low of 3.7 per cent.
Even if unemployment increases, as the central bank expects, economists think there are good prospects the Reserve Bank will be able to pull off Dr Lowe's goal of bringing inflation down without sending the country spinning into a job-destroying downturn.
The RBA governor ends his 43-year career on September 17.
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.