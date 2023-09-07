The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Magistrates Court grants Fasil Jember bail on driving charges

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
September 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fasil Jember, a mixed martial artist. Picture Fire in the Shire Promotions
Fasil Jember, a mixed martial artist. Picture Fire in the Shire Promotions

A man disqualified from driving has been accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen Volkswagen and obscuring the plates with letterbox numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.