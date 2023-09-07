Former Canberra jockey Chynna Marston has labelled Racing NSW findings against her laughable while vowing to appeal a lengthy ban.
Marston was disqualified from the industry for seven years on Wednesday afternoon after being found guilty of eight charges of animal neglect and bringing the sport into disrepute.
The ex-jockey's fiance Alex Kean was banned for six years after being found guilty of seven charges relating to animal neglect and bringing the sport into disrepute.
The duo denied the charges and will appeal the ruling. The allegations surfaced in June and they were found guilty at a hearing that they did not attend on August 22.
Marston has not responded to phone calls and an email from The Canberra Times seeking comment.
The ex-jockey released a video on Wednesday night criticising stewards for pursuing an investigation.
"This is laughable," she said. "Altogether I got [seven] years disqualification.
"Why the hell would I want to ever be involved in racing again when I have given absolutely everything I have ever really earned to go to a charity that deserved it and did all the work for Racing NSW and they couldn't even give a flying f--- about it. So good riddance to racing."
The charges related to the treatment of horses at a property owned by the couple at Bowning, near Yass. The property is the home of Recycled Racehorses, a charity founded by Marston. Kean is listed as the chief executive on its website.
In denying the allegations, Marston stated she was no longer on the board of Recycled Racehorses and is a volunteer. She also claimed she was not the owner of the horses and bears no responsibility for their treatment.
Racing NSW, however, ruled the ex-jockey was responsible because the horses were on her property when the neglect occurred.
Recycled Racehorses will hold an open day on Saturday and Marston urged people to visit to see first-hand how horses are treated.
Among the most shocking findings revealed in the stewards report was Kean admitting to euthanising a horse with a firearm and disposing of the carcass in a bonfire.
Marston addressed the incident in her video, claiming the horse was seriously injured.
"He got 18 months for euthanising a horse that had snapped its front leg in the paddock," she said. "The horse was I think 15 or 16."
