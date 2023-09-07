Has Canberra shoved Melbourne from the mantle of best coffee city in Australia?
In a development that could cement Canberra as the new king of coffee, a much-loved local cafe has just won an award for best flat white in Australia.
The Cupping Room in Civic has been crowned the winner of the Best Flat White in the annual Wotif Uniquely Aussie Awards.
The awards are staged by travel app Wotif.com and voted on by Australians.
The Cupping Room, on the corner of London Circuit and University Avenue, won the coffee king award for "best aromatic flat white, brewed by award-winning roasters from the highest quality and sustainable green coffee beans".
The Cupping Room manager Cameron Thomas was a bit taken aback by the award and the surrounding publicity.
"It's great," he said.
"It's got the team here pretty excited."
The Cupping Room specialises in flat whites, using different coffee blends.
It uses ONA coffee, and is part of the ONA group.
"The secret? I think it's just the care and attention that goes into the coffee and the experience for the customer," Mr Thomas said.
The cafe has been in its current location for a decade. And is geared up for new customers in the wake of the win.
"I'd say so," Mr Thomas said.
The ACT was also a finalist in the several other categories of the Wotif awards:
Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said it was great to celebrate the little things, like a good cup of coffee, that made a holiday even more memorable.
"With one in seven businesses in Australia directly connected to tourism, the Wotif Uniquely Aussie Awards are focused on recognising and celebrating some of the very best," he said.
"The categories this year really encompass what Aussies are most passionate about, from delicious foodie experiences to breathtaking natural wonders and scenery.
"These are the simple yet essential experiences that make a local trip spectacular and unforgettable."
