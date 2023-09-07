The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Canberra's Cupping Room wins Wotifs' best flat white award

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Has Canberra shoved Melbourne from the mantle of best coffee city in Australia?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.