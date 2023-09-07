Bushfire survivors are calling on the federal government to pause new gas and coal approvals until it reforms national environmental laws.
The Albanese government last year vowed to overhaul Australia's "broken" environmental laws by introducing clearer national environmental standards and establishing a national Environment Protection Agency.
Members of Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action travelled to Canberra this week for a series of meetings with MPs from across the political spectrum to call for change and share the experiences of their communities.
Chief executive Serena Joyner said this was a "super urgent" matter.
"The fact is, we're terrified and we know emissions reduction is super urgent. And that's why we're calling for a pause," she told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.
"If we know the system isn't up to scratch, it just makes sense to stop making the problem worse.
"We just want to see [the reforms] come through so that all new projects are properly assessed against the pollution and if they get through, they get through on their own two feet and they get through because they they're going to be adequately compensating for the pollution that they might create."
The call comes just days after the government approved the expansion of the Gregory Crinum coalmine in central Queensland, the third coalmine given the go-ahead this year.
READ MORE:
President Jo Dodds said members understood that the politics around the issue of climate change were "really tough".
"But there is nothing tougher than standing in front of those bushfires when they're coming for you, and particularly when you're representing or living in a community that's already been hit," she said.
"So we would remind politicians that there is a very stark reality for the communities out there that is worse than anything they face in the house."
Australians have been urged to prepare for the worst bushfire season since Black Summer in 2019-20, when more than 30 people were killed and thousands of homes were destroyed.
Ms Joyner said member understood that adaptation was "going to be part of the answer" but warned that "we can't adapt our way out of catastrophic bushfires".
The group have also called for a climate trigger to be included in the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reforms and progress on the 80 recommendations of the Bushfires Royal Commission.
Ms Joyner described the meetings with MPs as "productive".
"They gave us a great reception and listened well and taken our asks and will speak to their colleagues about the pause on approvals that we're asking for until the reforms are in place," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.