What happens after a high-profile building company goes bust?

After six months of investigations, the fate of Canberra construction firm PBS Building was sealed this week.
Creditors voted to wind up the ACT building business, along with the three other PBS companies, at the final meeting with administrators.
So what happens next?
With up to $169 million of debts to be paid, it is uncertain just how many of the 500 creditor claims will be paid and when.
Local business owner Moe Nemati told The Canberra Times he had "no idea" whether he would be paid the more than $50,000 he was owed.
"Some people told me 'Yeah they're gonna pay you something'. Some people said 'You're not gonna see even one dollar'," he said.
The next steps for liquidators could take up to 12 months and will include determining the final value of the creditor claims and finalising the value of PBS assets available to creditors.
Also making news this week, the number of short-stay rentals in Canberra has more than doubled in 12 months, new data from the Real Estate Institute of Australia shows.
The ACT recorded a 66 per cent boom in properties listed on websites such as Airbnb and Stayz.
The report also detailed the top 10 areas for short-stay rentals, with 154 rentals found in one suburb alone.
Spring selling season got underway last weekend and one auction result offered a positive sign for sellers.
A five-bedroom home in Weston set a suburb record when it sold at auction for $2.06 million, after "straightforward" bidding between two buyers.
The former display home had a long list of luxury inclusions including a walk-in pantry, home theatre and triple garage.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.