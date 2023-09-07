Another day, another update on just how many people have been affected by the collapse of PBS Building.
The construction sector in Canberra may well be experiencing a post-COVID surge, but the saga of PBS, the 34-year-old company that has left hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of active projects in its wake, is an example of how precarious the industry can be, no matter the climate.
The larger the company, the greater the number of much smaller businesses that also come under threat of collapsing, often through no fault of their own.
Indeed, as reported this week, the administrators for PBS received more than 500 creditors' claims during its investigations, and a majority of these creditors have now opted to wind up the company.
Creditors of the PBS have voted to place four of the five PBS Building companies in liquidation, including two construction arms in the ACT and Queensland.
But a great many of these creditors know they may never see the money they are owed; some will be facing the prospect of having to wind up their own companies, leaving a separate set of creditors with shortfalls.
The tail of failed construction companies is long and complicated, and includes the various homeowners who may have been pursuing the company for rectifications for building defects may never see any compensation. It's a deeply unsatisfactory situation for homeowners who would otherwise have no stake in a company that was, somehow, able to run so close to the margins that it could tumble virtually from one day to the next.
We know the construction industry is a top-down affair in which sub-contractors right the way down will lose out when the builder goes bust.
Well-run and profitable companies who score contracts with large-scale building companies know full well they can lose out badly if things go wrong.
But spare a thought for those squarely outside the industry who merely buy a property for which the builder in question is responsible.
If the property - say, an apartment building - has defects, these homeowners are now left with no one to pursue in court, and the likelihood of having to pay for repairs that should be the builder's responsibility.
No matter how strong their case, or numerous their claims, they will merely join the scrum of other claimants when a company like PBS falls.
There has already been talk of implementing stronger security of payment laws to protect the many local small businesses and contractors affected by a large company's collapse. Independent senator David Pocock earlier this year called on the federal government to "step up" and implement stronger, national security of payment laws.
These should also extend to homeowners who will also be left out of pocket if they can no longer take action for rectification of defects in their properties. As it stands, such people have no recourse at all.
And this will surely not be an isolated case. One of PBS's directors, Ian Carter, was one of the directors of Ply Ltd, the company that went into administration while working on the construction of Nishi in New Acton.
And as the spectacular collapse of Canberra company Pialligo Estate has demonstrated, appearances of success can be deceptive.
We need a stronger insurance system to stave off the ripple effect of destruction when builders go bust.
