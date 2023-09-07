It's been a busy month for the team behind Pilot and Such and Such. Such and Such was short-listed as one of Gourmet Traveller's best new restaurants and then both venues were named in Canberra's top five when the finalists were announced.
You'd think they deserved to take their foot off the pedal for a bit. But that's not happening.
In the lead-up to Pilot's fifth birthday in October they've planned a series of fun events. The first one is happening on September 10 and 11 - and they've just let us know some tickets are still available.
Reece's Pieces is a pop-up event to raise money for the brain cancer support foundation Peace of Mind. Pilot chef Reece Inkpen has had first-hand experience with the foundation who helped his family after his mother Liz was diagnosed with a glioblastoma grade four brain cancer. There'll be two sittings, 1pm for Sunday lunch on September 10 and 6pm for dinner on Monday, September 11. $140pp for three snacks and five courses.
Lock in the date for the first of the "An Evening With ..." series of events which will showcase some of the growers, makers and vinters the team has worked with over the years. The first event is September 19, a collaboration between Pilot and Garagiste Wines.
Since the creation of the label in 2006 Barnaby Flanders has shown great focus on single-site, sub-regional expressions of the Mornington Peninsula. There will be the option to do a pairing, glass or bottle all from Flanders' own cellar. Chef Mal Hanslow will match up some food. And you'll get to hear about wine straight from the maker.
Bookings for the Pilot's 5th Birthday Dinner will go on sale on Wednesday, September 13. It's a collaboration with Longshore. Both Mal Hanslow and Dash Rumble have worked with Longshore's Jarrod Walsh and Dot Lee in a past life and the dinner is a celebration of the friendships made in hospitality more than anything else. Mix Mal's nostalgic classics and complex flavours with the coastal-inspired menu of Jarrod's childhood and it makes for quite the dinner. Six courses with a snack heavy start for $165pp. On October 3. Definitely one for seafood lovers.
A collaboration with Quealy Wines at Such and Such is a little more laid back. Established in 1982 Quealy was among the early waves of winemakers on the Mornington Peninsula, specifically planting the first pinot grigio in Australia. From 4pm on Tuesday, September 26, bookings are recommended but not essential as there's always room for walk-ins. There will be an exciting collection of wines from Quealy, offered by the glass and bottle, with the option to pair with the "Here and There" set menu ($75pp) or the $105pp set.
Sydney's rebellious Izakaya, Kid Kyoto, is travelling to the capital, joining forces with plant-led venue Monster Kitchen and Bar for a one-off dinner. Guests can expect to revolutionise their perception of plant-based Japanese dining, with head chefs Rhys Watson-Lamb (Kid Kyoto) and Richard Potter (Monster Kitchen and Bar) exploring native Australian ingredients and great local produce expertly crafted by Japanese cooking techniques and flavours.
Dishes such as watermelon "sashimi" topped with wakame, wasabi, pickled ginger jelly and tamari dressing will be offered on the premium share-style menu for $75 per person, with the option to upgrade to matching beverages for an extra $39. Booking via opentable.com
And over at Temporada, chef Dave Young is teaming up with Nathan Brown from Linear Wines for a special "inner circle" dinner. Brown used to be the owner-chef at Pulp Kitchen so he understand the pairings of food and wine.
This dinner will feature five of his best drops, including a vertical tasting of his award-winning tempranillo, giving you an insight into how wine varieties change across seasons.
The last "inner circle" at Temporada was a cracker with communal tables, lots of chat, and delicious food.
September 20, 6.30pm. $180pp. More info via temporada.com.au
