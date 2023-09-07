A collaboration with Quealy Wines at Such and Such is a little more laid back. Established in 1982 Quealy was among the early waves of winemakers on the Mornington Peninsula, specifically planting the first pinot grigio in Australia. From 4pm on Tuesday, September 26, bookings are recommended but not essential as there's always room for walk-ins. There will be an exciting collection of wines from Quealy, offered by the glass and bottle, with the option to pair with the "Here and There" set menu ($75pp) or the $105pp set.