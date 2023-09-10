The Sydney metalcore band are coming to Canberra as part of their Australian tour to launch their third album, Fatalism. They will be joined by three US bands, Pennsylvanian metalcore merchants August Burns Red, Texan heavies Kublai Khan X and Connecticut riff machines Currents. They're on at UC Rectory on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6.15pm. See: moshtix.com.au