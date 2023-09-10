This is not a tribute show.
It features some of the original performers who have had their own hits in Australia.
Little Pattie's debut single was He's My Blonde Headed, Stompie Wompie, Real Gone Surfer Boy/Stompin'. It was released in November 1963 when she was 14, and reached No. 2 on the Sydney music charts.
Further hits included We're Gonna Have a Party Tonight (#18 in March 1965), Pushin' a Good Thing Too Far (#28 in March 1965) and Dance Puppet Dance (#9 in October 1965).
New Zealander Dinah Lee had international hits with Don't You Know Yockomo, Reet Petite and Do the Blue Beat.
Jade Hurley, described by Johnny O'Keefe as "Australia's King of Country Rock," has the distinction that every record he has released has achieved Gold, Platinum or Double Platinum status in both Australia and New Zealand.
Lucky Starr is an Australian pioneer rock and roll, pop and country music singer, guitarist and television presenter.
His most popular single, I've Been Everywhere, appeared in early 1962 and topped the charts.
Pioneering rocker Digger Revell performed with some of the greats, including Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell and Johnny O'Keefe. His hits included My Little Rocker's Turned Surfie and I'm Building Castles In The Air.
The Good Old Days of Rock'n'Roll is on at the Southern Cross Club on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8pm. Bookings: (02) 6283 7200.
The Sydney metalcore band are coming to Canberra as part of their Australian tour to launch their third album, Fatalism. They will be joined by three US bands, Pennsylvanian metalcore merchants August Burns Red, Texan heavies Kublai Khan X and Connecticut riff machines Currents. They're on at UC Rectory on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6.15pm. See: moshtix.com.au
