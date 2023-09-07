Matt Kelley recognises he was taking a major risk.
The Cooma product was ready to set up his own stable and start training. Kelley had strong ties to Canberra and had run his father's satellite stable at the track, but had plenty of options when considering where to base himself.
NSW country tracks offered guaranteed entry into the lucrative Highway series, increased prizemoney across the board and a workers compensation bill a fraction of that in the ACT.
So costly is workers compensation, it was cited as a key factor in a host of Canberra trainers' decisions to leave the territory. Luke Pepper moved to Scone, Matt Dale to Goulburn and Nick Olive across the border to Queanbeyan. Olive's bill was slashed from $100,000 to $3000 after making the shift.
Kelley, however, had faith Canberra Race Club was about to turn the corner. Fifteen months on, the trainer is thrilled with his decision.
Darren Pearce stepped in as chief executive last September and has revamped the organisation, invested in facilities and on Thursday announced a $250,000 race.
The Canberra Community Chest will see $50,000 distributed to 12 charities represented by the 12 horses in the race.
While the workers compensation issue remains, Kelley is confident more trainers will move to the ACT.
"Everyone seems to be doing all they can to help and provide a better structure for us to train," Kelley said. "That's to do with facilities and the big issue of workers comp. It's not fixed, we're still paying too much but we're hoping it's heading in [the right] direction.
"Putting races on like this, fixing the Acton track, the committee is confident they're going to be able to fix the workers comp otherwise they wouldn't be going to the efforts they've been going to.
"Setting up these races and fixing facilities costs a lot of money. They obviously see a future for this track and for there to be a future, the workers comp has to be changed."
Pearce didn't sugarcoat things when he took over last year and while he's thrilled with the turnaround, recognises there is still plenty of work to be done.
He's in negotiations to resolve the workers compensation disparity and continues to progress plans for a major redevelopment at Thoroughbred Park. Officials are hopeful land will be rezoned before the end of the year and details confirmed in 2024.
"We've got to solve the workers comp issue and we've got a few irons in the fire there," Pearce said. "Ultimately we need to get our master plan approved, which allows us to reinvest.
"We're really proud of the assets we have and we think they're great, but they could be better. We need to diversify our revenue streams to keep investing in prize money. There's still a way to go but I'm really happy with what we've achieved in 12 months with the new races and new race dates."
The Canberra Community Chest won't be the only feature to be held on November 25, with the club also launching a race for fillies and mares named after Single Gaze.
The Group 1 winner, trained in Canberra by Olive, in 2017 finished second in the Caulfield Cup and 17th in the Melbourne Cup.
Having moved to Queanbeyan last year, Olive can provide a unique perspective on the situation. The trainer remains thrilled with his shift across the border but has been pleased to watch Canberra racing's resurgence.
"It's a great facility here at Canberra," Olive said. "The workers comp is crippling for the trainers' businesses. Once that gets resolved, it'll become a pretty attractive place to train."
As for Kelley, his stable keeps growing. I've Bean Tryin' ran third in the Country Championships final and hopes to return to Randwick for the $2 million Kosciuszko.
Rathlin recently arrived at the stable as a Listed winner and proven city horse and it didn't take long for Kelley to map out a path to the Canberra Community Chest.
"We'd purchased him before this race was [announced]," Kelley said. "It fits pretty well for what we've bought. It's exciting to be aiming at a race like this."
