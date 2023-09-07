Times Past: September 8, 1989

Thanks to online shopping, the visions of shoppers lined up or crowded around the doors of a store to grab a bargain are fewer and further between.
On this day in 1989, The Canberra Times reported on a crowd that closed down a closing down sale due to the large numbers and shoppers scrambling to grab a bargain.
A Woden jewellery shop's closing down sale was closed by police as hundreds of bargain hunters caused bedlam.
An Australian Federal Police spokesman said police were called to control the crowd, but after three separate appeals to the shoppers for "more orderly behaviour" proved unsuccessful and the situation appeared to "be getting out of hand", police ordered the shop closed.
Two women had already fainted in the crush for bargains, which included diamond rings for as little as $12.
Gemcraft Jewellers manager Lisa Farnik said the closing down sale had been advertised in The Canberra Times and on television the week leading up to the day.
She said that she and the other branch manager had arrived at 7:30am to find about 20 people already waiting outside.
By the time the shop opened for business at 10am a queue of about 600 people had formed outside.
"If people were patient it would have been all right, but women were fighting amongst themselves," Ms Farnik said.
She said that the security guards were unable to cope with the crush and that's when the police were called.
The shop was closed at 11am and re-opened at 1:15pm after police had erected railings which forced people to enter in single file.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.