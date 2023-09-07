The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: September 8, 1989

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
September 8 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 8, 1989.
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 8, 1989.

Thanks to online shopping, the visions of shoppers lined up or crowded around the doors of a store to grab a bargain are fewer and further between.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.