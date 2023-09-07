The Canberra Times
Jockey Ryan Maloney to ride for Annabel Neasham in Sydney

By Tim Auld
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 2:34pm
Top Brisbane jockey Ryan Maloney hopes exciting mare Sunshine In Paris will put his name up in lights after the $300,000 group 2 Sheraco Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday.

