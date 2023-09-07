Top Brisbane jockey Ryan Maloney hopes exciting mare Sunshine In Paris will put his name up in lights after the $300,000 group 2 Sheraco Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday.
Maloney partnered Sunshine In Paris in winning the group 1 Surround Stakes for Annabel Neasham at Rosehill in February and that victory paved the way to base himself in Sydney for the spring.
"The win by Sunshine In Paris in the Surround Stakes opened the door for me to be in Sydney," Maloney told ACM Racing.
"Sunshine In Paris was sold after her win in the Surround but it was said she would continue racing so I gave Annabel a call. Her new owners were happy for me to retain the ride so I thought I would come to Sydney. I've been riding track work for the last few weeks for Annabel and the Snowden stable.
"Annabel has a lot of horses in work. It seems to be working out with me here. I'm just grateful to be getting a few opportunities but it's all about riding winners and if I could ride a couple of big race winners in Sydney over the next few weeks it would be a bonus.
"Sydney is the place where you want to be riding at this time of the year because there's so much prize-money on offer and Racing NSW are doing a great job in promoting the sport."
Maloney has been on board Sunshine In Paris in barrier trials at Randwick and Rosehill over the last few weeks in the lead up to her first-up run in the Sheraco and he's been pleased with her work.
"Sunshine In Paris is not the greatest track-worker but I've been happy with her work," he said.
"She worked really well on Tuesday morning and I thought she's ready to run really well in Saturday's group 2.
"Sunshine In Paris has drawn barrier six and it's not ideal. There's a bit of speed in the race and I think that will suit her. We should be just on the back of the leaders and I'll try and nurse her for as long as I can before we have one crack at them."
Sunshine In Paris is a $7 chance in the early betting market with Bet365 for the Sheraco.
Neasham has also booked Maloney to ride Maotai while he rides Shot Of Irish and The Inevitable for Tasmania trainer Tegan Keys.
"I've got a handy book of rides for Saturday," he said.
"The Inevitable runs in the Theo Marks. He's got excellent form in Tasmania and ran really well in the All-Star Mile earlier in the year.
"Mr Brightside won the All-Star Mile and he's franked that form with some excellent runs in group 1 races. I think if The Inevitable runs up to his best he's got some chance in the Theo Marks. I would think Argentina looks the one to beat.
"She's had two runs in from a spell and they have both been good efforts. I'm looking forward to riding Maotai. He resumes from a spell in the 1100m race. He's got exceptional first-up form. He's won three of his four first-up runs.
"I've rode him in a bit of work and he's in great order. He should be competitive. Shot Of Irish will probably find them a bit too sharp for him in the Ranvet Handicap."
Meanwhile, racing in Melbourne heads to Moonee Valley on Saturday with the $500,000 group 2 Feehan Stakes the feature on the 10-race program. Lightly raced five-year-old Globe, who is chasing his fifth consecutive victory, is the favourite with Bet365 for the 1600m contest.
Globe - trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent junior - faces his toughest test resuming against 14 rivals. Top jockey Jamie Kah has been booked to ride the New Zealand bred galloper.
Tuvalu, from the Lindsey Smith stable put the writing on the wall for a good spring campaign with a fast-finishing fourth placing in the Lawrence Stakes at Caulfield last month. Victoria's leading jockey Blake Shinn rode Tuvalu in the Lawrence and has retained the ride in Saturday's Feehan Stakes.
One of the highlights at the Valley will be the return of Giga Kick in the $300,000 group 2 McEwen Stakes. Giga Kick, who has won seven of his ten starts including the $15 million Everest at Randwick last year has been set at this years Everest which has increased stakemoney of $20 million.
Champion jockey Craig Williams, who rode Giga Kick to win last years Everest has been booked for the McEwen ride and has the mount in next months $20 million race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.