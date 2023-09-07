The Canberra Liberals have topped the list for the highest amount of cash donations in the last financial year, the latest disclosure figures have revealed.
The party received more than $256,000 in cash donations during the 2022-23 financial year, this was $200,000 more than ACT Labor, which only received $56,820.
The ACT Greens received more than $91,000 in cash donations. This was far less than last year when the party received more than $300,000 in donations.
While the Canberra Liberals received the most cash donations, ACT Labor had the highest overall amount of contributions at more than $1.2 million.
This figure includes gifts, membership fees and the cost of using facilities.
The Canberra Liberals' overall contributions were $773,634 and the ACT Greens received $524,769.
The parties reported the donations to the ACT Electoral Commission which released the list on Thursday.
The highest individual donation for Labor was from Margaret Ning, of Ngunnawal, who gave the party $2340. This was followed by Heidi Prowse, of Higgins, who gifted $1821.
Transport Minister Chris Steel gave the party a $1746 donation and Chief Minister Andrew Barr gave $1450.
The largest donor to the Canberra Liberals was the Minerals Council of Australia which gave the party $5760. A public affairs company, Precision Public Affairs, gave the party $5000.
The largest individual donation for the party was for $4210 from Jeremy Watson, of Ngunnawal.
David Gibson, of Downer, was the highest donor for the ACT Greens giving the party $8745, followed by Hugh Tyndale-Biscoe, of Hackett, who gave $2700 and Patrick Anderson, of Yarralumla, who gave the party $2090.
The Belco Party, Canberra Progressives and the Animal Justice Party were the only other parties that received donations during the year.
Canberra Progressives received $2340, the Animal Justice Party received $1640 and the Belco Party received $1380.
