Veteran scrumhalf Nic White has vowed to be a leader at the World Cup and beyond despite losing his starting place and then a spot in the game-day squad in the lead up to the tournament.
White is battling vice captain Tate McDermott and squad bolter Issak Fines-Leleiwasa for game time ahead of the Wallabies' opener against Georgia on Sunday morning.
Eddie Jones has spent the past two weeks mulling his selection decisions before naming his team late on Thursday night, with players waiting to be tapped on the shoulder.
White has been on an international rollercoaster over the past two months. White started the first two Tests of the international season against South Africa and Argentina and he was considered a lock to be a World Cup starter.
But Jones opted for McDermott in the No. 9 role in two Tests against the All Blacks and then promoted Fines-Leleiwasa for the warm-up against France.
"We're a team of 33, whoever is playing good footy will play. We've seen that throughout The Rugby Championship," White said.
"It doesn't affect the way I prepare, the way I lead to be honest. I've spoken about that with Eddie and he's made it very clear the best man will do the job.
"Tate has been doing a great job at the moment and I feel like I've been doing a really good job of supporting him. That's my job ... I'm under no illusion of where I'm at in my career and my age and experience.
"There's a now and a future for the young group and any part I can play in helping that, I want to. That might be starting, might be bench, might be out of the 23. I want to do whatever job to the best of my ability."
White is preparing to play at his second World Cup. He was overlooked for the squad in 2015 but played a key role alongside Will Genia in 2019.
The 33-year-old left the ACT Brumbies at the end of the Super Rugby season and will move his career to the Western Force, where he will play alongside Fines-Leleiwasa.
"It feels very real. I was absolutely stoked [to be included in the squad]," White said.
"When I first came back to Australian rugby, there was a question mark around 2023. Look, I'm here.
"It's all ahead of us. We're at the start line now. The gun's about to go. And we've worked bloody hard, and I think we're all just looking forward to it.
"I absolutely wanted to be here. The start of games is really important ... the last 20 are the championship minutes. George Gregan was the first to tell me that ... big moments in big games when trophies are there to be won.
"... It's understanding everyone's going to be nervous. Every team will be bloody nervous - we're at the start line. So just understanding that's OK because everyone is feeling the same. It's OK to feel that way."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Key Wallaby Samu Kerevi is fit to play in Australia's opening Rugby World Cup match against Georgia despite missing some training sessions in the lead up to the first game in Paris.
White reported that Kerevi had been back to his destructive ways after a full session. "Bumped me quite nice - and he's running through blokes!" said halfback White. "Yeah, he was good today."
Asked why Kerevi had missed Tuesday's session, Hatley said: "No specific reason.
"He has a really individualised plan with with (physiotherapist) John Pryor and (strength and conditioning coach) Jon Clarke, to make sure that at the back end of the week, he's in a very best position to be able to contribute the team if he's called on."
It is still possible that Jones could give the inside centre another week off, saving him for what could potentially be a tougher second game for the Australians against Fiji, rather than their opener which they are expected to win more comfortably against the 11th-ranked Georgians.
Whether much-touted teenager Max Jorgensen will make history by becoming the youngest Wallaby ever to play at a World Cup in the opening match still seems a long shot but Jones is never afraid to take an unexpected punt.
And when asked about the exciting youngster who celebrated his 19th birthday at the weekend, White, for one, could not hide how he's already joined the fan club.
"Man, he's impressive, eh? I had lunch with him yesterday and had to remind myself that he just turned 19," White said.
"He's so mature. Such a good competitor. His footy IQ is through the roof, and even just his body, he's impressive.
"I was talking to 'Slips' (James Slipper) and we were just, 'Wow, this guy's going to be good'!"
