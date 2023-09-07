The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Fresh push to ease bottleneck for buses between Belconnen and Canberra's city centre

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could the government be forced to act on improved bus priority connections between Belconnen and the city? Picture by Holly Treadaway
Could the government be forced to act on improved bus priority connections between Belconnen and the city? Picture by Holly Treadaway

The ACT Transport Minister will face fresh pressure to ease a significant bottleneck in Belconnen that holds up buses in peak times, with flow-on effects across the network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.