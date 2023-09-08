Jack Baker would be lying if he told you he wasn't a little bit nervous.
Most players would as they count down the hours to a grand final - but when you play for Belconnen, perhaps there is something more to it.
An entire column of club names and perhaps a dent or two have been added to the AFL Canberra premiership trophy since Belconnen last lifted the silverware in 2009. And the Magpies? They've lost five grand finals along the way.
It was the Sydney Swans in 2014, it was Queanbeyan ending the Magpies' undefeated season when it mattered most a year later, the unstoppable Ainslie fourpeat and the Tigers holding on by four points last year.
But you can't change history - and Baker is confident the Magpies can write their own when they meet Ainslie at Phillip Oval on Saturday, and finally deliver James and Lexie Bennett the title they've craved for 14 years.
MORE SPORT:
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit nervous. I think that just comes with the week, but I'm really looking forward to getting out there," Baker said.
"It certainly has [been a while between drinks]. I feel like we've got a lot of guys who have been here before and that's going to really help us.
"We've got a lot of young kids as well who are full of confidence. We've had a good month, so I think that's going to help us coming in. We'll come focused, ready to go and get the job done."
Ask around and plenty struggle to split Ainslie and Belconnen this weekend. They couldn't even split the Mulrooney Medal for the competition's best and fairest after Thomas Simpson and Guy Richardson tied atop the leader board.
Richardson thought Simpson would be the front-runner. Simpson thought it would be his Tricolours counterpart.
Ainslie captain Josh Maynard says it was a special moment to see Richardson become the club's second Mulrooney medallist in 36 years.
"But he quickly moved on because there are bigger fish to fry this weekend, and he's all locked in," Maynard said.
"Guy has had an awesome, consistent year. Two others that come to mind are Jonty Revet up forward, he's a huge target for us. We love seeing him firing. The other one is Tommy Faul, he's been huge for us. He has spent time in the forwards and the mids, he does a job and brings an edge.
"I'm really excited, the nerves are starting to kick in now, seeing the oval in such good nick. We're really excited to get to work."
Ainslie and Belconnen will each field five teams across six grand finals this weekend in a staggering result, with Eastlake filling the other two slots.
From the opening bounce of the women's first grade game at 11.30am, the Magpies and Tricolours will spend the rest of the day scrapping for silverware.
"Five teams, it's obviously very exciting," Baker said.
"Everyone is just looking forward to getting out there and giving it everything."
