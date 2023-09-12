The Canberra Times
New films this week include Blue Beetle and Scrapper

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:00pm
A scene from A Haunting in Venice. Picture supplied
 Blue Beetle (M, 128 minutes)

The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Mariduea in the title role as the DC superhero as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate. Jaime returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.

