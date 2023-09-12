The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Mariduea in the title role as the DC superhero as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate. Jaime returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.
Kenneth Branagh once again directs and stars as sleuth Hercule Poirot in a film adapted from the work of Agatha Christie. This supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.The cast includes Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.
This animated film follows a shy 15-year-old girl named Ruby Gillman (voiced by Lana Condor) who is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High. Her mother, Agatha (Toni Collette) forbids her from going to prom because of its location on a ship in the ocean. But Ruby goes anyway and as events unfold she discovers she is a direct descendant of battle-hardened krakens who have protected the land and sea from evil mermaids for generations.
Ruby is also destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas (Jane Fonda).
