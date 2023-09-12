The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Mariduea in the title role as the DC superhero as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate. Jaime returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.

