The Canberra Raiders face a simple equation on Sunday morning, with only two games left in the NRLW regular season.
A win against the North Queensland Cowboys on the Gold Coast will keep their finals hopes alive. A loss, however, will more than likely hurt their chances of finishing in the top four, and reaching the finals.
Entering this season, as one of four new expansion teams in the NRLW, no-one thought the Raiders would have a shot at premiership glory. But that dream looked more than achievable when Canberra had a hot 4-1 start to the season.
Two-straight defeats in recent weeks might've rattled their confidence, but not the Raiders women.
"The finals are something we're really working towards, however these next few games will be crucial for us," English import Hollie-Mae Dodd said. "Hopefully we can come away with a win."
In the Raiders' favour, their opposition the Cowboys haven't had as good an inaugural season, and are currently second-last on the ladder following three consecutive losses.
Dodd may also have some intel to share on the Cowboys, having played with and against countrywoman and North Queensland fullback Francesca Goldthorp, who has also come to the NRLW from the Women's Super League in England.
"Last week [against the Knights] I think was the best first half performance we've had and we're just wanting to build from that," Dodd said.
"We'll just keep applying the pressure."
The Raiders have been boosted by the earlier-than-expected return of pacey hooker Emma Barnes from a jaw injury, which centre Mackenzie Wiki said will also give them an edge around the ruck.
"Her speed and her vision on the field, she's probably one of our quickest players," Wiki said. "She's so nippy. If she sees a hole, she's gone, so I'm very excited to have her back."
"Our team is so full of talent and we're very confident," she added.
