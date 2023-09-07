Food producers in and around Canberra should be supported to better use available land, increase production and ensure greater access to fresh produce, a draft ACT government strategy has said.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said local food production would help drive a drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions produced as a result of Canberra importing food.
"[The draft strategy] outlines four key objectives: to foster greater local food production and consumption, promote equitable access to healthy food, encourage economic and social prosperity through robust food systems and uphold sustainable urban and rural farming practices," Ms Vassarotti said.
The strategy said the government wanted to ensure rural farms in the territory were more viable and productive, while more urban agriculture would support biodiversity and mitigate the effects of heat in the city.
"With 15 per cent of the ACT already zoned to permit agriculture, there is no need to dramatically expand land for food growing, but rather make better use of what we already have," the strategy said.
The strategy said land management agreements with rural leaseholders needed to be "fit for purpose" and vacant public land could also be suitable for commercial urban agriculture use.
"Building a strong local food system cannot focus on the supply side alone. Increased production must be matched by actions to make it easier for community members to identify and choose to buy local food," the strategy said.
The government also wants to support more residents to grow their own food and identify more community garden sites.
"Demand for community garden space in Canberra currently exceeds supply, and some newer residential suburbs are currently underserviced in this area. There may be opportunities to identify new sites for community gardens or expand existing ones," the strategy said.
New collection, processing and transport options would also be required to bring Canberra region produce into the territory.
"Responses to such infrastructure challenges do not necessarily need to be large-scale in the first instance to drive positive change," the strategy said.
"For example, the ACT government can safeguard its regulatory environment to support livestock producers accessing mobile butchering services rather than seek to build or support a new regional abattoir."
The strategy is open for public consultation until October 20.
Ms Vassarotti has previously said rural landholders needed certainty of tenure to expand food production locally.
"Establishing a Canberra food bowl is a critical piece of the puzzle as we re-envision our city and territory to be resilient, sustainable and prosperous in a climate changing world," she told the Legislative Assembly in June 2021.
Rural leaseholders in the territory have previously criticised the ACT government for leaving them in limbo without long-term agreements to stay on their properties.
A 2012 study handed to the ACT government by researchers from the University of Canberra and the Australian National University suggested the broader Canberra region could produce enough apples, beef, sheep meat, pork, wheat and cheese to meet the region's needs.
