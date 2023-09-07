A ground team of police officers, marine divers and helicopters are looking for a 73-year-old man ACT man missing in the Snowy Mountains.
The man had gone fishing at Lake Eucambene, near Adaminaby.
He was accompanied by another 73-year-old man, whose body police said they had found on Thursday.
The two fisherman were reported missing about 11.15pm on Wednesday to officers from the Monaro Police District.
An extensive search of the waterways and nearby bushland ensued.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The police search was joined by NSW Marine Area Command divers, NSW SES, Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter Service, Westpac helicopter, and Marine Rescue.
After the body of one of the fishermen was found on Thursday, the multi-agency search had to be suspended about 3pm due to bad weather.
Police will continue to look for the second fisherman from 8am on Friday.
"We can say at this stage, [the search teams] are going to make every effort to locate him. The search is ongoing," a spokesperson said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.